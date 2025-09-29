Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen Makes Cryptic Post After Season Finale
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen hasn't announced his future plans yet, but his recent social media activity may hint to how he feels.
McCutchen posted a GIF of himself after the season finale against on Sept. 28, where he's holding his helmet and staring with a sly smile on his face.
The GIF comes from the Pirates series opener vs. the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on May 29. McCutchen reacted to a bad third call strike on Pirates catcher Henry Davis with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth inning, with the Pirates trailing 3-2, which would've tied the game.
He stared down home plate umpire Edwin Jimenez, who also ejected manager Don Kelly, who came out and argued the call.
McCutchen just finished his 12th season with the Pirates, where he slashed .239/.333/.367 for an OPS of .700 in 135 games, with 114 hits, 22 doubles, 13 home runs, 57 RBIs, 67 walks to 118 strikeouts.
This marked the end of his third straight season in Pittsburgh in his second stint with the franchise, where he's signed a one-year, $5 million deal each time.
He came back to the Pirates, hoping to help them get back to the postseason, but hasn't done that, with the team still faltering in mediocrity.
The Pirates finished this season 71-91 overall, last in the National League Central Division and with the fifth worst record in baseball.
This season also marked the seventh consecutive losing season since 2019 and the 10th straight season missing the playoffs since 2016. Both mark the second-longest streaks in the MLB, respectively, with only the Los Angeles Angels having one longer streaks.
McCutchen had success with the Pirates in his first stint from 2009-17, winning the 2013 National League MVP, becoming a five-time All-Star from 2011-15, four-time Silver Slugger Award winner from 2012-15 and winning the 2012 Gold Glove Award.
He has slashed .280/.372/.467 for an OPS of .839 in 1,713 games with the Pirates. He also has 1,781 hits, 986 runs, 351 doubles, 45 triples, 248 home runs, 875 RBIs, 186 stolen bases and 885 walks, plus 2,962 total bases.
McCutchen ranks amongst the best Pirates hitters of all-time, including third in home runs, fourth in walks, fifth in extra bases hits (644), sixth in RBIs, seventh in both doubles and total bases and ninth in hits.
He also ranks ninth in games played, 10th in WAR (42.9) and sixth in offensive WAR (50.3).
McCutchen spoke following the home finale at PNC Park against the Athletics on Sept. 21, where he received a standing ovation from the Pirates faithful.
He said that he wants to play baseball in the MLB next season, but that he didn't say whether he'd sign back with the Pirates, pushing that to something he'll deal with in the offseason.
“We’ll see what happens," McCutchen said. "Obviously, a lot of that stuff is out of my control, so I just need to do my part. I do want to continue playing, so wherever that may be. I’m looking forward to seeing where the offseason takes me. We’ll move on from there. I’ve got six games left, so I’ll try to finish the season strong.”
