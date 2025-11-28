Pirates Pursuing Trade for Cardinals Slugger

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are targeting hitters this offseason and see one from a divisional rival as a great option.

Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that the Pirates have engaged with trade talks on their left-handed hitters, including Alec Burleson.

The Athletic previously reported the Pirates had trade interest in other Cardinals' left-handed hitters in second baseman Brendan Donovan, outfielder Lars Nootbaar and infielder Nolan Gorman.

What the Pirates Would Get in Alec Burleson

Burleson has improved every season in each hitting category, which ultimately led to him winning a National League Silver Slugger Award as a utility player this past season.

The Pirates ultimately desire Burleson as a strong, left-handed hitting option for next season, which they desperately need for playoff contention.

Burleson has hit 40 combined home runs the past two seasons and his 18 home runs last season, while nothing too spectacular, would rank second best on the Pirates, with only center fielder Oneil Cruz hitting more home runs at 20.

His 26 doubles also rank tied for second on the Pirates with first baseman Spencer Horwitz, with right fielder Bryan Reynolds leading with 38 doubles.

Burleson is also a utility player that is known as a first baseman, but can also play both corner spots in the outfield and served as designated hitter. This gives the Pirates many options to put him at next season.

Jul 1, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Alec Burleson (41) warms up before the bottom of the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Why it Makes Sense the Pirates are Targeting Burleson

PNC Park is notoriously known as a pitcher-friendly ball park, but left-handed power hitters have benefitted from the right field wall being closer.

The right field wall, better known as the Roberto Clemente Wall, stands 21 feet tall in honor of the Hall of Famer's jersey number, but is 320 feet to the right field foul pole and 375 feet to right center field.

This is closer than the left field wall, which causes issues for right-handed hitters, with left-center field 383 feet and deep left-center field 410 feet.

The Pirates hit the least home runs in baseball in 2025 (117), which was 31 home runs less than the next team in the Cardinals, who hit 148 home runs.

Pittsburgh also posted the worst slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), while driving in the least amount of runs (561) and RBIs (583) in baseball, wasting a strong pitching performance from their staff and finishing 71-91.

Burleson would hit close to 20 home runs, which the Pirates need, and drive in runs that would bring in more wins.

Aug 25, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) hits a walk-off solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

He also hit well overall, slashing .290/.343/.459 for an OPS of .802 in 139 games, with 144 hits and 69 RBIs. Those hits were level with the Reynolds, who led the Pirates, and Burleson's RBIs were second behind Reynolds.

The Pirates also don't have a starting left fielder or a designated hitter, as both Tommy Pham and Andrew McCutchen are free agents and their futures with the team are uncertain.

Burleson could fit in those roles, or even play at first base in place of Horwitz against left-handed pitchers, as Burleson slashed .271/.310/.398 for an OPS of .708.

Will the Pirates Trade for Burleson?

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said at the general manager meetings in Las Vegas two weeks ago that they have more " flexibility " and will act more " aggressively " than in years past, which shows intent from the front office.

Pittsburgh has also had links with free agent left-handed hitters, including Japanese superstar Munetaka Murakami , NL MVP finalist Kyle Schwarber , Jorge Polanco and Ryan O'Hearn .

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan third baseman Munetaka Murakami (55) hits a home run during the second inning against USA at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Pirates also see Burleson as a great asset, as he heads into his first season eligible for arbitration, which keeps him from hitting free agency until after 2028.

St. Louis won't let Burleson, or their other left-handed hitters, particularly Donovan, go easily and will want a substantial return for those players.

Pittsburgh will have to bargain hard if they want Burelson and the others, but if the right trade proposal works, then it's something that they will definitely go after.

