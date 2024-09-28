Watch: Pirates' Jared Jones Upset Over Early Exit vs. Yankees

Jared Jones tonight in his final start of the year:



4.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO, 0 HR

85 pitches, 51 strikes, 11 whiffs



Tough he didn't finish the 5th himself, but he ends his rookie season healthy and ready to shove in 2025 pic.twitter.com/S6lkdwvuQO