Pirates Pitching Depth On Display In AFL
Few teams boast the pitching depth that the Pittsburgh Pirates have throughout their organization.
That depth has been on display throughout the Arizona Fall League and has been especially prevalent in the last two games. The trio of right-handed pitching prospects Khristian Curtis, Derek Diamond and Eddy Yean combined to pitch six shutout innings and allow just two hits for the Scottsdale Scorpions on Monday and Tuesday.
The Scorpions lost 3-1 to the Salt River Rafters on Monday and came back to win 9-7 on Tuesday against the Peoria Javelinas.
Curtis made his second start in the AFL on Monday and pitched four shutout innings, allowing just one hit and one walk and he struck out two batters. Curtis, who is the Pirates' No. 27 ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline, only got into trouble in the third inning after a hit and walk put runners on first and second with two outs, but he escaped the jam with a flyout, then proceeded to set the side down in order in his final inning of work.
Diamond and Yean were each impressive out of the bullpen on Tuesday against Javelinas. After Peoria plated three runs in the third inning, Diamond retired the side in order with a pair of groundouts and a flyout.
Yean entered the game in a similar situation, entering with Scottsdale down by three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and he got the Javelinas to go three up and three down, helping set the stage for the Scorpions to score seven runs in the next two innings to seal the comeback victory.
Curtis and Yean's ability to bounce back after rough outings their last time out is a positive development for them and the Pirates. Diamond has also been steady across his five appearances, including one start.
If the trio of Curtis, Diamond and Yean continue to pitch well alongside Valentin Linarez and Brandan Bidois avoids having another outing like his first in the AFL, it could be a sign that Pittsburgh has even more options in the future with its surplus of arms.
