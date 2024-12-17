Pirates Leaning On Young Pitching To Take Next Step
Few teams have more talent and potential in terms of young pitching than the Pittsburgh Pirates.
But if the Pirates are going to be in the thick of the playoff come September next season, they'll have to ascend from a group brimming with potential to one that ranks among baseball's best. Pirates general manager Ben Cherington noted the importance of his team's starting rotation to the team's success and if they can improve next season, they could have Pittsburgh in a position to win the National League Central for the first time in franchise history.
"It's the strength of the team," Cherington said at the Winter Meetings. "We've got more coming. We've got to continue to push that group. We believe they can all be even better. They know that and if we can do our jobs well and add offense both through some internal improvement from guys we think can find the next level and finding the right fits externally through free agency or trade. We think it can come together and make it a really exciting year in the NL Central. That's what we're focused on."
The Pirates haven't captured a division title since 1992, when they won the NL East.
The headliner of the Pirates' group of young starting pitchers is Paul Skenes. Skenes, 22, won the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year on the strength of one of the greatest rookie seasons in MLB history. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA over 23 starts and was the first rookie pitcher to start an All-Star game since Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Hideo Nomo in 1995.
Mitch Keller has been a steady presence in the Pirates' rotation over the last two seasons, including making the first All-Star team of his career in 2023. Jared Jones also flashed immense potential in the first half of his rookie year before a strained lat cost him nearly two months after the All-Star break and likely played a role in his performance taking a dip. Keller and Jones' ability to be consistent throughout the season will be key in the Pirates having a shot to win the division.
Left-hander Bailey Falter also proved to be a steady option for the Pirates in his first full season as a starter. Additionally, Pittsburgh has three top 100 prospects in MLB Pipeline's rankings with Bubba Chandler (15), Braxton Ashcraft (85) and Thomas Harrington (91). The trio of right-handed pitchers all reached Triple-A last season and could make their major league debuts in 2024.
Any hopes the Pirates have of improving on back-to-back 76-86 seasons will depend heavily on their starting rotation living up to the lofty expectations placed upon them. If they can do that, the Pirates' chances of making the playoffs for the first time since 2015 will be as good as they've been in recent years.
