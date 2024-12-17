Pirates Release Recently Claimed Outfielder
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates waived a player that they recently claimed off of waivers a little more than a month ago.
The Pirates announced on their transactions page that they waived outfielder Trey Cabbage on Dec. 16. They recently claimed him off of waivers from the Houston Astros on Nov. 4.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com also reported that the Pirates released him so that he could pursue an opportunity overseas.
Cabbage played 45 games last season for the Astros, slashing .209/.253/.337, with 18 hits in 86 at-bats, four walks to 34 strikeouts, eight doubles, one home run and eight RBIs.
He also played 66 games for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Astros, in 2024. He slashed .243/.351/.474, with 60 hits in 247 at-bats, 12 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 43 RBIs and 41 walks to 100 strikeouts.
Cabbage made it up to the MLB for the first time on July 14, 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels. He slashed .208/.232/.321, with 11 hits in 53 at-bats, three doubles, one home run, seven RBIs and two walks to 26 strikeouts in 22 games.
He played baseball and basketball for Grainger High School in Rutledge, Tenn. and was a Third Team All-American as a senior.
Cabbage originally committed to play college baseball for Tennessee, but the Minnesota Twins took him in the fourth round of the 2015 MLB Draft, where he received a $760,000 signing bonus, $242,100 more than what was at the No. 110 slot.
He would spend 2015-21 with the Twins, but only in the minor league system, never making it to the MLB level. He would sign a minor league contract with the Angels in 2021, but missed most of 2022 with a fractured left forearm.
The Angels traded Cabbage on Jan. 31 to the Astros for right-handed pitching prospect Carlos Espinosa.
Pittsburgh has made two recent trades to bolster their roster heading into next season. This includes landing first baseman Spencer Horwitz from the Toronto Blue Jays and sending right-handed pitcher Luis Oritz and left-handed pitchers Josh Hartle and Michael Kennedy in return.
They also traded with the Boston Red Sox for second baseman Emmanuel Valdez in exchange for Joe Vogatsky.
