Pirates Make Change at First Base vs. Red Sox
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a change at first base ahead of their upcoming Grapefruit League game in Spring Training.
The Pirates will have Jared Triolo at first base vs. the Boston Red Sox, as they released their lineup ahead of the game at Jetway Blue Park at Fenway South on March 21 with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.
Triolo has played first base five times during Spring Training for the Pirates, who have had six players at the position throughout the Grapefruit League.
This includes DJ Stewart, who's played there six times, Darrick Hall and Nick Yorke, who each played there four times, Billy Cook, who played there three times, and Adam Frazier, who played there twice.
The Pirates have looked for options at first base and originally traded with the Cleveland Guardians for Spencer Horwitz back on Dec. 10. They sent three players in return to the Guardians in right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz and left-handed pitchers in Josh Hartle and Michael Kennedy.
Horwitz is currently out dealing with a right wrist injury and his timeline was six to eight weeks from Feb. 12, but the Pirates haven't confirmed when he'll return.
Triolo has played first base for the Pirates before, but sparingly, with nine games in 2024 and three games in 2023.
While Triolo mostly plays at third base, he also features at both shortstop and second base, sesrving as a true utility man for the Pirates.
Stewart, who came to Spring Training as a non-roster invite for the Pirates, has impressed the franchise so far. He has slashed .270/.357/.486 for an OPS of .846, with 10 hits, five double, seven runs, five RBIs and three walks in 17 games in the Grapefruit League.
Triolo has slashed .250/.325/.361 in 15 games for the Pirates in Spring Training, with nine hits, six runs, two triples, one RBI and three walks.
The Pirates also sent Hall down to minor league Spring Training, meaning that he almost certainly is not an option for at first base, at least for opening day.
Pittsburgh opens their season on the road vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on the road on March 27.
