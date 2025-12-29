Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn Celebrates Major Life Milestone

PITTSBURGH — Ryan O'Hearn joins the Pirates as one of the most important free agent signings in recent history and he's already making lifetime moments since doing so.

O'Hearn and his wife Hannah celebrated the birth of their daughter, their first child, with Hannah posting an Instagram story saying, "She is here and we are so in love. 🤍 "

The O'Hearns got married in February 2024 and announced that they were pregnant this past July at the All-Star Game.

This new child comes just days after Ryan O'Hearn signed a big deal with the Pirates, that bolsters their lineup for 2026.

O'Hearn Signs Free Agent Deal with the Pirates

O'Hearn signed with the Pirates on a two-year, $29 million deal on Dec. 23, which still hasn't isn't official.

The Christmas holiday and also the birth of his child likely have impacted the delay on the signing. As long as O'Hearn passes his physical, he'll finally officially join the Pirates for next season.

This signing of O'Hearn is a big deal for the Pirates, who made him their first multi-year free agent signing since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova for three years, $27 million on Dec. 27, 2016.

O'Hearn is also the first Pirates multi-year free agent position player signing since outfielder John Jaso for two years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015, a decade prior.

This deal for O'Hearn also includes $1 million in incentives based on plate appearances, where he can earn up to an extra $500,000 each season.

What the Pirates Get in O'Hearn

O'Hearn isn't a generational hitter, but his .437 slugging percentage and .803 OPS were both, by far, better than any hitter the Pirates had in 2025.

He is also a versatile player, able to play both corner spots in the outfield, first base and designated hitter.

The Pirates could put O'Hearn in their vacant designated hitter spot for 2026, as the future of Andrew McCutchen with the franchise is unknown.

O'Hearn isn't necessarily the greatest fielder, but his ability to fill in for Bryan Reynolds in right field and give the Pirates some extra depth at left field, a position of great need, and also a backup to Spencer Horwitz at first base, is something the Pirates should consider.

The Pirates need a left fielder for next season, where O'Hearn could play at times, along with recent trade acquisitions in Jake Mangum and Jhostynxon García . It's more likely he'll serve as the designated hitter for the Pirates and play first base at times.

He is also a left-handed batter, like Horwitz, but unlike the Pirates first baseman, O'Hearn can hit left-handed pitchers, slashing .278/.358/.474 for an OPS of .832 in 97 at-bats vs. southpaws last season.

O'Hearn has also performed better since the Kansas City Royals traded him to the Baltimore Orioles ahead of the 2023 season.

Year Batting Average On-Base Percentage Slugging Percentage OPS 2023 .289 .322 .480 .802 2024 .264 .334 .427 .761 2025 .281 .366 .437 .803

Year Hits Doubles Home Runs RBI 2023 100 22 14 60 2024 117 21 15 59 2025 133 21 17 63

The Pirates, who hit the least home runs in baseball last season at 117, could use some solid power from O'Hearn next season.

