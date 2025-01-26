Three Underrated Candidates For Pirates’ Opening Day Roster
Considering the Pittsburgh Pirates finished 76-86 in 2024 and have done little to improve their outlook this offseason, there's a number of roster spots that should be up for grabs ahead of Opening Day.
If nothing else, that could make for an interesting spring down at the Pirates' complex in Bradenton as players on the fringes attempt to set themselves apart and secure a role on the team.
Because there's always bound to be a couple of surprises who break camp with the major league club, let's take a look at three of the leading candidates to do so this year.
DJ Stewart, OF/DH
Selected in the first round by the Baltimore Orioles in 2015, Stewart never settled into a groove with the franchise and eventually signed a minor league deal with the New York Mets in February 2023.
Following a fire sale at the trade deadline that season, Stewart received regular playing time and made the most of his newfound opportunity. Over 184 plate appearances, he slashed .244/.333/.506 with 11 home runs and 0.8 fWAR.
Stewart would proceed to make New York's Opening Day roster in 2024 and own an OPS of .800 as late as May 16, though a downward spiral resulted in that number falling to .622 at the end of the campaign.
As reported by Metsmerized's Mike Mayer, the 31-year-old agreed to a minor league pact with Pittsburgh earlier this month after being outrighted and electing free agency in November.
While Stewart is a subpar defender, evidenced by -20 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and -11 Outs Above Average (OAA) in the outfield over 1,687 big league innings, his bat could be of service to the Pirates.
With a 12.8% walk rate and 102 wRC+ in 1,001 career plate appearances, he has the capacity to aid an offense that needs all the help it can get.
Bryce Johnson, OF
On the opposite side of the outfield spectrum is Johnson, who is a glove-first player with limited upside at the plate.
A sixth-round pick by the San Francisco Giants in 2017, he hit .148/.209/.213 during his first two major league seasons with the team in 2022 and 2023.
Over that same stretch, he showcased his athleticism by logging two OAA in center field and grading out as an above-average baserunner.
Johnson joined the San Diego Padres on a minor league deal upon reaching free agency last offseason and suited up in a total of 47 contests, putting up a .524 OPS in the process.
Now, after being non-tendered and arriving in Pittsburgh on another minor league contract with a spring training invite, he has an outside chance of making the team's roster.
Anyone expecting offensive fireworks from Johnson will be thoroughly disappointed, but his value as a pinch-runner who can swipe a base in tandem with his defensive experience at all three outfield spots is enough to where the Pirates may carry him on their bench in favor of a younger player who could benefit from consistent at-bats down on the farm.
Carson Fulmer, RHP
Akin to Stewart, Fulmer was a Chicago White Sox first-round pick in 2015 who simply never put the pieces together with his original team.
After posting a 6.56 ERA in 44 total appearances with the club, he was DFA'd in July 2020. Fulmer bounced around between the Detroit Tigers, Orioles and Cincinnati Reds before landing with the Los Angeles Angels, where he finally found some level of success in the majors.
Across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the 31-year-old recorded a 4.00 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 96 2/3 frames while his slider developed into a true weapon in his arsenal.
Fulmer is more of a reliever than a starter at this juncture, though his ability to provide length out of the bullpen could qualify him as an ideal swingman for the Pirates after signing in December.
