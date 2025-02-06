Pirates Minor League Star Named ROY Candidate
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the top pitching prospects in the game that will hope to make an impact in the MLB sooner rather than later.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic ranked his 30 top Rookie of the Year candidates that he "can't wait to watch in MLB spring training" and placed Pirates right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler at No. 12.
"Chandler will have a chance to compete for a spot in the Pirates’ rotation if he shows he’s ready in spring training," Bowden wrote. "Last year, he posted a 3.08 ERA over 23 starts and three relief appearances between Double A and Triple A. He struck out 148 and walked 41 in 119 2/3 innings. He throws a high-90s fastball, a nasty slider, a plus changeup and an average curveball. His control and command will be key this spring in determining whether he’s major-league ready or needs more seasoning."
Chandler played for North Oconee High School in Bogart, Ga., 60 miles east of Atlanta. He starred in multiple sports, including basketball, golf, football and baseball. He originally committed to Georgia to play baseball, but then decommitted and committed to Clemson to play both football and baseball.
He had a fantastic senior season for North Oconee, going 8-1 with just a 1.25 ERA, plus 96 strikeouts in 44.2 innings pitched, while hitting .411 with eight home runs, 12 doubles and 35 RBI.
The Pirates would select Chandler with the No, 72 overall pick in the Third Round of the 2021 MLB Draft and signed him for $3 millon signing bonus, an over slot signing.
He pitched and also played shortstop for the Rookie-Level Florida Complex Pirates in 2021 and 2022 and then earned promotion to the Bradenton Marauders in the Single-A Florida State League.
Chandler chose to focus on pitching heading into the 2023 season, which would show his best talents. He started 24 games for the Greensboro Grasshoppers in High-A, with a 9-4 record, 4.75 ERA in 106.0 innings pitched, making 120 strikeouts to 51 walks and holding hitters to a .265 batting average.
He made it up to Altoona for just one game in 2023, allowing just one hit in five innings of work and getting the win.
Chandler played most of 2024 in Double-A with the Altoona Curve, starting 16 of 19 games, a 6-7 record, one save, one shutout. He also had a 3.70 ERA in 80.1 innings pitched, allowing 55 hits, 33 earned runs and 26 walks, while making 94 strikeouts and holding hitters to a .192 batting average, along with having a 1.01 WHIP.
Chandler earned a promotion to Triple-A with the Indianapolis Indians on Aug. 8 and pitched even better than he did in Double-A.
He finished with 4-0 record in seven starts, a 1.83 ERA in 39.1 innings pitched, allowing just 26 hits, eight earned runs, two home runs and 15 walks to 54 strikeouts. He held opposing hitters to a .183 batting average and a 1.04 WHIP.
Chandler is one of the 14 non-roster invites to spring training for the Pirates and will have a chance to keep impressing those in the organization.
