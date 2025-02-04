Could Pirates Have Two Rookies In Starting Rotation?
The Pittsburgh Pirates' starting rotation had two rookies in their starting rotation last season with Jared Jones and Paul Skenes, the latter of whom went on to win the National League Rookie of the Year while the former made the Opening Day roster.
Could the Pirates add two more rookie starting pitchers to their rotation in 2025?
CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson broke down the Pirates' top three prospects and had right-handed pitchers Bubba Chandler at No. 1 and Thomas Harrington at No. 3. Along with having them in his top three, he also projected the pair to make their MLB debuts in early 2025.
Shortstop/outfielder and 2024 first-round pick Konnor Griffin was No. 2 on Anderson's list.
For Chandler, Anderson believes the Pirates' top prospect is all but certain to appear in the big leagues at some point during this upcoming season.
"Just what the Pirates need: another talented young right-handed pitcher," Anderson writes. "Chandler was one of the overslot picks the Pirates splurged on in 2021, after they took Henry Davis at No. 1 and embraced the portfolio approach. He's an excellent athlete who has continued to improve his control as a professional. Chandler's arsenal includes a rising fastball that can touch 99 mph and two promising secondaries in his changeup and slider. He closed out the season in Triple-A and seems certain to debut in 2025."
Chandler spent last season pitching for Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis, going 10-7 with a 3.08 ERA in 26 appearances (23 starts) and striking out 148 batters over 119 2/3 innings. He also held opposing hitters to a .189 batting average.
He finished the season in Triple-A, where he went 4-0 with a 1.83 ERA over seven starts and struck out 54 batters in 39 1/3 frames.
Harrington followed a similar path to Chandler, as he spent most of his 2024 season in Double-A and Triple-A. He went 7-3 with a 2.61 ERA in 22 appearances last season, 21 of which were starts. In Triple-A, the right-handed pitching prospect was 5-1 with a 3.33 ERA over eight starts and struck out 38 batters in his 46 innings.
The Pirates have a clear need for a fifth starter, and left-hander Bailey Falter has been solid, but he shouldn't bar them from giving Harrington or Chandler a shot if they perform well in spring training or Triple-A to begin the 2025 season. Falter also has experience in the bullpen as well, which could allow Pittsburgh to improve in two areas if he was moved there for Chandler or Harrington.
Regardless, the Pirates' ability to develop pitchers has been one of, if not the most promising parts of the organization, and it could be on full display again this year.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates