Pirates Minor League Recap: Burrows Strikes Out Eleven, Griffin Stays Hot
Yesterday, MLB Pipeline unveiled the most recent update to their Top 100 Prospects list. Five Pirates made the list, with one particular standout situated at the top of the list of pitchers.
After a dominant start to the season, Bubba Chandler continues to cement himself as one of baseball’s most electric pitching prospects, moving up to No. 2 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list — the highest ranking by a Pirates prospect since Paul Skenes held the same spot last May. With Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jackson Jobe's graduation to MLB, Chandler becomes the highest ranked pitching prospect on Pipeline's list.
The 22-year-old right-hander has been utterly dominant at Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a 0.93 WHIP with 41 strikeouts in 28 innings, backed by a 98.3 mph fastball with elite movement and two promising secondaries. His rapid ascent gives Pittsburgh yet another potential frontline starter in the making.
While Chandler headlines the system’s success, other prospects are making moves as well. Shortstop Konnor Griffin (No. 37, up from 44) has impressed in Low-A with a .283/.341/.504 slash line, 6 HR, 17 RBI, and 13 steals, showcasing his five-tool potential. Meanwhile, lefty Hunter Barco (No. 94, up from 100) has been nearly untouchable between Double-A and Triple-A, posting a 0.30 ERA and 0.77 WHIP with 39 strikeouts in 30 innings.
However, not all trends are positive. Former first round pick Termarr Johnson (No. 87, down from 74) apparently hasn't done enough this season to move up the list, while Thomas Harrington (No. 84, down from 71) has struggled in Triple-A with a 5.40 ERA in five starts.
Still, with Chandler leading the charge and Griffin and Barco surging, the Pirates’ farm system remains loaded with high-ceiling talent.
Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A)
Results & Current Record: 4-2 vs. Columbus, 20-17 this season
Top Performers:
- SP Mike Burrows: 2 GS, 9.2 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 18 K
- SP Thomas Harrington: 1 GS, 4.1 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K
- 2B Nick Solak: .500 AVG, 1 3B, 1 SB since May 6
Notable: Burrows had a career high 11 strikeouts in his start on Sunday. He needed only 4.2 innings pitched to tally the punchouts.
Altoona Curve (Double-A)
Results & Current Record: 2-4 vs. Erie, 16-17 this season
Top Performers:
- INF Mike Jarvis: 5 SB in 5 G since May 6
- SP Wilbur Dotel: 1 GS, 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K
- INF Termarr Johnson: .211AVG, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 SB since May 6
Notable: Jack Brannigan extended his on-base streak to a team-best 17 games on Sunday.
Greensboro Grasshoppers (High-A)
Results & Current Record: 4-2 vs Hub City, 23-10 this season
Top Performers:
- SS Javier Rivas: .320 AVG, .370 OBP, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 RBI since May 6
- SP Hung-Leng Cheng: 1 GS, 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- SP Khristian Curtis: 2 GS, 7 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 K
Notable: The Grasshoppers dropped the first two games of their series against Hub City, then stormed back to win the last four games.
Bradenton Marauders (Low-A)
Results & Current Record: 3-2 vs Lakeland, 14-18 this season
Top Performers:
- SS Konnor Griffin: .429 AVG, .500 OBP, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SB since May 6
- OF Braylon Bishop: .375 AVG, .444 OBP, 1 HR, 2 2B, 7 RBI, 4 SB since May 6
- C Axiel Plaz: .400 AVG, 1 HR, 2 2B, 6 RBI since May 6
- SP Clevari Tejada: 1 GS, 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
Notable: Griffin continues to stand out as a 19-year-old. On Friday night, he went 4-4 with a leadoff home run, double and two runs scored.
Player of the Week:
Burrows (IND) – Burrows dominated the Columbus Clippers in a 2-0 win at home on Sunday. He struck out a career-high 11 batters, allowing four hits, two walks and no runs over 4.2 innings pitched and 86 pitches. The 25-year-old has three scoreless starts this season with Indianapolis, and has allowed just one run in his past two starts over 9.2 innings pitched.
This Week:
- Indianapolis Indians: vs. Louisville (May 13-18)
- Altoona Curve: vs. Harrisburg (May 13-18)
- Greensboro Grasshoppers: vs. Rome (May 13-18)
- Bradenton Marauders: @ Dunedin (May 13-18)
