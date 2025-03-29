Pirates Make Outfield, First Base Changes vs. Marlins
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made some changes to their starting lineup ahead of their next game vs. the Miami Marlins.
The Pirates will bring in three different players for their first start of the season, as Ji Hwan Bae comes in at left field for Tommy Pham, Jack Suwinski comes in at right field for Bryan Reynolds and Jared Triolo comes in at first base for Endy Rodríguez.
Bae will leadoff for the Pirates, just like Pham did the first two games. Reynolds takes over at designated hitter for Andrew McCutchen and will bat second. Suwinski hits fifth in the lineup and Triolo will hit seventh.
Adam Frazier makes his second start at second base, as the Pirates placed Nick Gonzales on the 10-day injured list with a non-displaced fracture of the left ankle.
Gonzales hit a two-run home run on Opening Day, but limped on his home run trot, which led Pirates manager Derek Shelton to bring Frazier in for him.
Suwinski spent almost all of the 2022 and 2023 campaigns in the majors with the Pirates, but struggled immensely last season.
He slashed .182/.264/.324 in 88 games with 27 walks to 79 strikeouts, 45 hits in 247 at-bats and just nine home runs.
The Pirates sent him down to Triple-A Indianapolis twice, where he hit slightly better with a slash line of .239/.307/.444 in 48 games with 43 hits, 10 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 27 RBIs.
Bae played just 29 games for the Pirates in 2024, slashing .189/.247/.216 with an OPS of .463 with just 14 hits in 74 at-bats, two doubles, six RBIs and six walks to 24 strikeouts.
He also played in 66 games for Indianapolis, where he did much better, slashing .341/.433/.504 for an OPS of .937 with 84 hits, 11 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 41 RBIs and 41 walks.
Triolo played at first base six times during spring training, as the Pirates experimented with seven different players at the position with Spencer Horwitz out due to injury.
He will spend time at first base, along with Rodríguez, until Horwitz returns.
First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. at LoanDepot Park in Miami, as the Pirates will look to improve to 2-1.
Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup vs. the Miami Marlins
LF Ji Hwan Bae
DH Bryan Renolds
CF Oneil Cruz
C Joey Bart
RF Jack Suwinski
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
1B Jared Triolo
2B Adam Frazier
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates