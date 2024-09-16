Pirates Could Switch Another Superstar's Position
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds could soon take his talents to another position after enduring a tough season with the leather.
The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Kevin Gorman reported that Reynolds was taking ground balls from Pirates bench coach Don Kelly with an infielder's glove in foul territory ahead of Sunday's contest against the Kansas City Royals.
Reynolds shut down the notion that he would receive time on the infield, particularly at first base, to close out the regular season, telling Gorman that his pregame work has reverberating effects on his entire game and provides a reprieve from the monotony of his typical routine.
“I highly doubt that,” Reynolds said. “I’m just trying to increase some general athleticism, help me all the way around on the field. It’s fun, a little change of pace. What do we got, two weeks left? That would be something.”
Reynolds hasn't been a particularly apt defender over the past couple of seasons, but 2024 represents a near low point for him in that facet of the game.
Across 1097 2/3 innings this year, a majority of which have been spent in left field, he has recorded a dismal -11 Outs Above Average and -4 Defensive Runs Saved.
Reynolds' athleticism and arm strength still play well in the outfield, but there's something that's not quite clicking for him out there as of late.
With an eye towards the future, the Pirates could opt to move him to first base in hopes of preventing any additional wear-and-tear as he ages and reaches the latter years of an eight-year, $106.75 million deal, the largest in franchise history.
The fact that Reynolds was partaking in infield work with Kelly doesn't signal that a change is imminent, as it's typical for players to do so regardless of their position.
Reynolds didn't close the door on the possibility somewhere down the line, however, stating that he would be open to it as long as it helps Pittsburgh reach new heights.
"Yeah, as long as I’m good and I’m able to do it," Reynolds said. "Whatever helps us win more games next year."
