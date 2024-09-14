Pirates' Paul Skenes Discusses Meeting Steelers Icons
Paul Skenes is acclimating himself quite well to being a part of the Pittsburgh community.
The Pittsburgh Pirates' rookie right-hander spent the team's off day at the Steelers' training facility down on the South Side at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. There, he met with Steelers All-Pro pass rusher TJ Watt and head coach Mike Tomlin. Skenes and Watt swapped jerseys, with the Pirates rookie sensation receiving the one the Steelers pass rusher wore in their 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.
Watt had two sacks, including one to end the game and seal the victory for the Steelers.
"[He's] a Pittsburgh icon," Skenes said. "One of the best players in the game and potentially a Hall-of-Famer. Just great to interact with those folks."
Among the things that stood out to Skenes was Tomlin's presence and what it was like to be at a historic franchise like the Steelers.
"Being around greatness whenever you get around it is always cool," Skenes said. "We didn't get to talk too much. I don't know anything about football, so it's not like I could have a real good conversation with him about that, but just the presence that he has. Just being around greatness is
pretty good."
Skenes is in the midst of one of the best first seasons for a pitcher in recent memory, going 10-2 with a 2.10 ERA in 20 starts and has struck out a Pirates rookie record 151 batters.
The Pirates' hard-throwing right-hander was quick to note that he isn't the most avid football fan but didn't hesitate to answer that he would be a quarterback or tight end if he were on the gridiron.
"I think I got the arm," Skenes said. "I might not have all of the other stuff, but I think I got the arm."
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates