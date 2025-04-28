Pirates Star's Girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, Appearing at Kentucky Derby
LSU gymnastics star and social media sensation Livvy Dunne, girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes, is gearing up for a high-profile appearance at the 2025 Kentucky Derby weekend. Dunne will deliver the iconic "Riders Up" command on Friday, May 2, at Churchill Downs, signaling jockeys to mount their horses for the Kentucky Oaks, a prestigious race for three-year-old fillies.
Beyond her ceremonial role, Dunne will also co-host Sports Illustrated’s exclusive Club SI alongside former MLB All-Star Jayson Werth, offering a luxury meet-and-greet experience for guests during both the Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby. The lavish event, part of Churchill Downs’ $200 million Paddock Project renovation, solidifies Dunne’s status as a crossover star in sports and entertainment.
Dunne, 22, recently announced her retirement from gymnastics. She just finished her fifth season with LSU gymnastics, where they finished third at the National Championships. She helped LSU win their first National Title in the 2023-24 season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor routine twice. Dunne also spent time on the U.S. National Team back in 2017.
Skenes also starred at LSU in 2023, after transferring from Air Force. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings, giving up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while notching 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks, leading the program to a national title that season. The couple started dating while they were both in Baton Rouge, and have been together since.
Dunne even made an appearance in Skenes' family suite during his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Friday. The native Southern Californian had a large gathering of family and friends in the crowd while he dominated Dodgers hitters.
With over 15 million social media followers and a trailblazing NIL valuation of $4.1 million, Dunne continues to break barriers as a top athlete-entrepreneur. Fresh off her recent NCAA gymnastics success, the Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree will join an elite list of sports icons like Simone Biles (Derby "Riders Up" caller) and Patrick Mahomes in gracing the Derby weekend’s marquee events. Fans of Dunne — and her Pirates ace beau — will be watching as she takes center stage at one of horse racing’s most storied traditions.
