Pirates' Andrew McCutchen Hits Home Run off Former Teammate
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen got the best off his former teammate in his most recent game vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium.
McCutchen faced off against Dodgers right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow in the top of the first inning. He saw a fastball on the first pitch and unfurled a ferocious swing, hitting it 407 feet over the center field wall for a solo home run.
Pirates first baseman Enmanuel Valdez would hit a home run right after McCutchen, giving the road team a 2-0 lead and their first back-to-back home runs of the season.
Glasnow came to Pittsburgh in 2011 after they drafted him in the fifth round of the MLB Draft. He made it up in 2016 and pitched there for three seasons, before he went in a trade to the Tampa Bay Rays for Chris Archer.
This is the third home run for McCutchen this season. He hit a solo home run in the second inning vs. the Miami Marlins on March 30, a 5-4 defeat in 12 innings and a three-run home run vs. the Los Angeles Angels on April 22 in a 9-3 win, with all three coming on the road.
McCutchen now has 238 home runs in his 12th season with the Pirates, which is just two off of Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente, who ranks third in franchise history with 240. It is also his 322nd in his 17 seasons in the MLB.
McCutchen served mostly as a designated hitter last season, playing in 120 games, with 104 hits, 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 50 RBIs and slashing .232/.328/.411 at 38 years old for the Pirates.
The Pirates selected McCutchen with the 11th overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft out of Fort Meade High School in Fort Meade, Fla. They convinced him to forgo his commitment to Florida, offering him a $1.9 million signing bonus.
McCutchen made his MLB debut in June 2009 and had a great rookie campaign, slashing .286/.365/.471, while adding 124 hits, 26 doubles, nine triples, 12 home runs, 54 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and 54 walks to 83 strikeouts. He finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting.
He continued to improve over the years that followed, with five consecutive All-Star appearances for the NL from 2011-15, four consecutive Silver Slugger Awards from 2012-15 and a Gold Glove Award in 2012.
McCutchen won the NL MVP in 2013, as he slashed .317/.404/.508 with 185 hits, 38 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs 84 RBIs, 27 steals and 78 walks to 101 strikeouts. He also helped the Pirates end a streak 20-consecutive losing seasons and make the Playoffs for the first time since 1992.
The Pirates traded McCutchen after the 2017 season to the San Francisco Giants. He spent part of the 2018 season there, before they traded him to the New York Yankees.
He signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies that offseason, keeping him there through the 2021 season. He also played the 2022 season for the Milwaukee Brewers.
McCutchen re-signed with the Pirates on a one-year, $5 million contract before the 2023 season. He would do the same prior to the 2024 season and again for this season, marking his 12th with the franchise.
He has played in 1,600 games, made 1,684 hits, 333 doubles, 45 triples, 827 RBI, 186 stolen bases and 829 walks, while slashing .283/.375/.474 in his 12 seasons with Pittsburgh.
McCutchen has slashed .247/.345/.425 in 23 games, with 18 hits, four doubles, 10 RBIs, 11 walks to 15 strikeouts and one stolen base.
