Pirates' Tommy Pham Names Lofty Goals Before Retirement

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham has spent a long time playing baseball, but he has goals he needs to reach before he considers ending his career.

Tommy Pham Discusses Career Goals

Pham spoke with Will Sammon, Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic about what he wants to achieve in baseball before he retires.

His biggest goal is reaching 200 home runs and 200 steals, while currently sitting at 149 home runs and 131 steals.

“However long that takes me,” Pham said to The Athletic.

The goal is not something that many players get to, with only 55 MLB players ever hitting 200 home runs and stealing 200 bases.

Pham, who just turned 38 years old and finished his 12th MLB season, wants to end his career with something that he can look back on and be content with.

“I want to be a part of that, man,” Pham said. “It’s just something I could be proud of myself for. I don’t have an All-Star appearance or anything like that. But getting to that number, I could look back at my career, and me, personally, I can be proud of myself. I want to be proud of myself, and say that I did something significant.”

How Pham Could Achieve This Feat

Pham only stole five bases in five attempts with the Pirates in 2025, but much of that had to do with an injury he dealt with.

Aug 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham (28) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He revealed to the Athletic that he played with plantar fasciitis in 2025, which is when there is inflammation of a band of tissue that goes from the heel bone to the toes, known as plantar fascia, causing ankle pain.

It also causes pain when someone wakes up in the morning, and even when the pain decreases over time, it can come back after long periods of sitting or standing.

Pham told The Athletic that the pain got worse as the season went on and that he turned towards stem cell therapy at the beginning of the offseason as a means of treatment.

He has posted 20+ stolen bases in three seasons, most recently in 2023 with both the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he had 22 stolen bases on 25 attempts.

Pham also told The Athletic that his foot issues began with the Diamondbacks, which saw him avoid stealing bases, something he didn't want to do.

“I’m seeing all these guys that can’t run like me steal 30 and 40 bases now, and I’m like, ‘Yo, I need to get back,’” Pham said. “But it starts with the health.”

Recapping Pham's 2025 Season with the Pirates

Pham struggled early on for the Pirates, as he slashed .194/.278./219 for an OPS of .498 in the first 51 games of the season, with just 30 hits in 155 at-bats, four doubles, no home runs nor triples, nine RBIs and 18 walks to 47 strikeouts.

He had his breakout game in the series finale vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 22, where he had three hits in four at-bats, two doubles and three RBIs in the 8-3 win.

Pham spoke after that game and told reporters that he found the right contact solution for his rare eye disorder known as kerotaconus that he was diagnosed with in 2008, which causes contorted vision. This requires him to wear contact lenses that give him 20/15 vision.

He then turned his season around, continuing his strong hitting performances through the end of July by slashing .411/.455/.656 for an OPS of 1.110 in 26 games, with 37 hits in 90 at-bats, eight doubles, one triple, four home runs, 20 RBIs and eight walks to 14 strikeouts.

Sep 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham (28) hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates didn't trade Pham at the deadline, despite his expiring contract and kept him with the team the final two months of the season.

Pham returned to his poor form in August, hitting .238, and September, hitting .143. He slashed .197/.310/.354 for an OPS of .664 in 43 games over that time, with 29 hits in 147 at-bats, five doubles, six home runs, 23 RBIs, 24 walks to 33 strikeouts.

He finished his 2025 season with the Pirates with a slash line of .245/.330/.370 for an OPS of .700 in 120 games, with 96 hits, 17 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, 52 RBIs and 50 walks to 94 strikeouts. He also was a finalist for a National League Gold Glove Award, but lost to Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ.

Pham is currently a free agent and could return to the Pirates in 2026, as they still need a left fielder, but it's likely he'll try and find his 11th different MLB team to play for.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!