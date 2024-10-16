Pirates' Paul Skenes Makes MLB's All-Rookie Team
Add another accolade to the ledger of Pittsburgh Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes.
Skenes was named to MLB Pipeline's First-Team on their All-Rookie teams. Beyond that, MLB Pipeline reported Jonathan Mayo noted Skenes' dominance not just among first-year players in the big leagues but pitchers in all of baseball.
"It matters not that he didn’t make his debut until May; he was one of the most dominant starting pitchers (rookie and non) in all of baseball once he arrived," Mayo wrote. "The 2023 No. 1 pick easily led all rookie arms with 4.3 fWAR, a mark that lands him in the top 10 among any pitcher with 100 or more innings this year. The NL All-Star landed in the top three again among all pitchers in xFIP (2.54), K/9 (11.5) and K/BB% (26.8 pct)."
To say that Skenes was dominant in 2024 may be an understatement. The 6-foot-6 right-hander went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts and struck out a franchise rookie-record 170 batters over 133 innings pitched. Skenes also made history by being the first pitcher in MLB history to have an ERA below 2.20 and strike out over 150 batters in their first 21 appearances.
The 2023 No. 1 overall pick was also the first pitcher since 1913 to have an ERA below 2.00 through their first 22 appearances.
Skenes had six outings where he pitched at least five innings and didn't allow a run. Overall, he only allowed more than three runs in a start once in his rookie year. He also had 16 outings in which he struck out at least seven batters.
Now, Skenes can set his sights on the National League Rookie of the Year race, where it'll likely come down to him and San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill. While there's not disputing how good of a season Merrill had for a playoff team, it's tough to overlook the history Skenes made and how dominant he was.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates