Pirates Infielder Named Gold Glove Finalist
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jared Triolo was named a finalist for the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award in the National League as a utility player, joining Kiké Hernández of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Triolo is a first-time finalist and the only member of the Pirates to be nominated this season. He spent time at five different positions for the team, including all four infield spots and right field.
Triolo primarily held down the fort at third base due to Ke'Bryan Hayes' back injury, playing a total of 527 innings there over 61 games (60 starts). He posted two Defensive Runs Saved and two Outs Above Average at the hot corner while committing two errors.
The 26-year-old also logged 374 2/3 frames at second base, arguably his strongest defensive position, across 47 contests (42 starts). He posted 6 DRS there in addition to 1 OAA.
Triolo finished the season with a total of 41 innings at first base, where he recorded 1 OAA and zero DRS. He played in nine contests at shortstop, putting up -2 DRS and -1 OAA in 66 frames, while spending a paltry two innings in right field.
Hayes was the most recent Pirates to win a Gold Glove, having done so in 2023. Catcher Jacob Stallings is the only other winner from the organization, receiving the award in 2021.
The Utility Gold Glove Award was first introduced after the 2022 campaign as a way to recognize players who fielded multiple positions at a high level throughout any given year. Donovan was the first recipient in the NL and was followed by San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim in '23.
DJ LeMahieu ('22) and Mauricio Dubón ('23) of the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, respectively, have earned those honors in the American League.
