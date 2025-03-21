Pirates Phenom's Rookie Card Nets Record Sale
This week, a 2024 Topps Chrome Update MLB debut patch autograph card of Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes fetched a whopping $1.11 million at auction. Notably, the sale greatly exceeds Skenes' 2025 base salary of $875,000.
The card's auction placed it in a rare pantheon of memorabilia sales. It immediately became the most second most expensive modern baseball card sale of all-time. In August of 2020, a 1-of-1 rookie card of Angels outfielder Mike trout sold for $3.9 million — still a record.
Skenes' 1-of1 card features an on-card autograph, as well as a patch that Skenes wore on his uniform during his MLB debut. The card was produced as part of an exclusive licensing deal between Topps and MLB.
The sale becomes even more impressive when you consider the fact that Skenes has only pitched in the big leagues for around six months. In that short span of time, Skenes enthralled the baseball world enough to become one of the most popular players in the sport. Skenes, the National League's 2024 All-Star Game starter, Rookie of the Year, and a Cy Young finalist, quickly became the face of one of the most sought-after modern sports cards.
The frenzy unfolded last Christmas when an 11-year-old Dodgers fan from Los Angeles, who has chosen to remain anonymous, unwrapped a single present — a box of cards — only to discover the ultra-rare Skenes redemption card inside.
The Pirates quickly stepped in with an unprecedented offer: 30 years of season tickets, private tours of PNC Park and spring training facilities, a personal meeting with Skenes, two autographed jerseys, and exclusive experiences. Even Skenes' girlfriend, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, offered to host the cardholder in her suite for a Pirates game. Late-night host Seth Meyers chimed in too, promising a VIP experience just for a glimpse of the card.
The family, however, declined all offers and instead turned to auction houses in January, ultimately partnering with Fanatics Collect. Kevin Lenane, Fanatics’ Marketplace VP, personally traveled to Texas — where the family had been relocated due to multiple evacuations from their home in L.A. — to secure the card.
“This deal had some twists,” Lenane told ESPN.com. “I picked up the card from Topps in Texas, hand-delivered it to the family, got it graded the next day, and flew it back to New York.”
During his trip, even the pilot transporting Lenane’s highly insured package — a card carefully stowed in a protective case — couldn’t resist asking for a photo. “I felt like Ed McMahon handing over a giant check to a humble family,” Lenane joked. “They bought one box of cards for a few hundred dollars, and now look at the life-changing result.”
The card was later displayed at Fanatics’ Super Bowl LIX party, where crowds lined up to see it behind glass. “It was like the Mona Lisa,” said Nick Bell, CEO of Fanatics Collect. “The buzz around this card has been unlike anything I’ve seen since joining Fanatics.”
Fanatics also announced that proceeds from the sale would benefit Los Angeles fire relief efforts, in line with the company’s previous support through LA Strong initiatives.
Meanwhile, the young Dodgers fan who pulled the card — an avid Shohei Ohtani supporter — still hopes to meet Skenes, with Fanatics planning to arrange the introduction.
Bell added, “I’ve fielded more calls and messages about this Skenes card than any other collectible we’ve handled. It’s shattered records in terms of social media impressions.”
For the family, the sale means a secure future. “The parents plan to split the funds equally for their two sons' college savings,” Lenane confirmed. “A small piece might go back into their card hobby, but most of it is earmarked for education.”
