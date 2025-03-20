Pirates Rising Pitcher Turning Heads
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates got a great start from one of their younger pitchers, who looks like he'll make the MLB roster sooner rather than later.
Pirates right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington started vs. the Philadelphia Phillies on March 18 in the Grapefruit League, a 3-2 victory at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Harrington allowed a home run to Phillies designated hitter Nick Castellanos in the top of the first inning, but that served as the only hit he allowed in 3.2 innings of work, with just one walk and three strikeouts on the day.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton had nothing but great things to say about Harrington, who made his first start in Spring Training this season.
“Ability to execute pitches," Shelton said on what he liked from Harrington. "He threw all four of them, he mixed and matched. I mean, they ran out a good lineup and ran out a bunch of left-handers and he did a nice job executing."
“I mean, he left a breaking ball in to [Nick] Castellanos, which he’s made a living off hitting a breaking ball in the zone, but other than that, he attacked, he went off the barrel when he had to, he went and striked the ball when he had to. Overall, very impressive.”
Harrington is the No. 3 prospect in the Pirates system and No. 79 prospect overall according to MLB Pipeline.
He started 12 of 13 games in 2024 for Double-A Altoona this season, with a 2-2 record, 2.24 ERA in 68.1 innings pitched, 74 strikeouts to 10 walks and an opposing batting average of .227.
Harrington moved up to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 4 and finished with a 5-1 record in eight starts, a 3.33 ERA in 46.0 innings pitched, 38 strikeouts to eight walks and an opposing batting average of .212.
Shelton said that Harrington has had a good Spring Training so far and the he wanted to see Harrington pitch against a solid lineup, which the Philies had.
“A good impression," Shelton said. "I think, today, that’s why he started. We wanted to see him in a start. We wanted to see him in a lineup this spring that we knew was going to be a lot of major league hitters. Overall, he’s had a really good camp."
While it's likely Harrington starts at Triple-A Indianapolis, Shelton hasn't ruled him out making the opening day roster on March 27 vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.
Even if Harrington doesn't make the MLB for the first game, Shelton will keep an eye on him and his progress throughout.
“Yeah I think that’s something we’ll decide over the next week or so, but I think with the camp he’s had, he’s put himself, whether it’s not opening day, but he’s put himself on the radar in terms of helping us this year."
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates