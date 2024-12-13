Pirates' Power Ranking Spot After Winter Meetings
The Pittsburgh Pirates have taken a step toward improving their biggest need this offseason by trading for infielder Spencer Horwitz, the move wasn't enough for them to make a significant jump in MLB power rankings.
In Bleacher Report's latest power rankings, the Pirates ranked No. 24, with Joel Reuter noting how good their young rotation can be led by reigning National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes but that there's still work to be done to improve the offense.
"With a dynamic young starting rotation led by Paul Skenes, the Pirates are a team on the rise, but they still need to find more consistent contributions offensively," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter writes. "They swung a deal on Tuesday to acquire Spencer Horwitz, who posted a 120 OPS+ with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 40 RBI in 381 plate appearances in his first extended MLB action in 2024."
Horwitz, 27, batted .265/.357/.433 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs. Nearly all of his offensive production came against right-handed pitching, tallying 300 plate appearances against righties compared to just 81 against lefties. The left-handed hitting infielder posted a .285/.380/.484 slash line with 12 homers and 31 RBIs against righties compared to .194/.272/.250 and 9 RBIs vs. lefties.
Horwitz was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz and left-handed pitching prospects Michael Kennedy and Josh Hartle on Tuesday. Horwitz spent last season with the Toronto Blue Jays and was included in their trade for All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton touted the addition of Horwitz and how he feels the trade achieves one of the franchise's biggest goals heading into the offseason. He also noted the role of hitting coach Matt Hague and infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa in trading for Horwitz because of their time with Horwitz on the Blue Jays.
"More with Hague was because he knew him and when we started to get down the road in the process, he was able to communicate with his thoughts on him," Shelton said. "[I] got a text from IKF because he played with him. Overall, [it's] a good pickup that helps us lengthen our lineup. We came into the offseason saying that we needed to improve our offense and I think we have."
The odds Pittsburgh makes the type of splash move that boosts them up MLB power rankings this offseason is likely slim to none. Because of that, the Pirates working their way up power rankings will likely have to come during the 2025 season if they play well.
And if the Pirates are going to take a step forward next season, it'll more than likely be because of the growth of the players they currently have and a young starting rotation that includes Skenes, Mitch Keller and Jared Jones living up to the lofty expectations placed upon them.
