Pirates Trade Reunites Spencer Horwitz With Hitting Coach & IKF
A tumultuous day for Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Spencer Horwitz ended with him joining a pair of familiar faces from his first full season in the big leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Horwitz was first included in the Blue Jays' trade to the Cleveland Guardians for All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez on Tuesday. Later in the night, his brief tenure with the Guardians ended with him being traded to the Pirates for a package that included right-handed starting pitcher Luis Ortiz.
With Horwitz's arrival, he'll have a pair of familiar faces waiting for him with hitting coach Matt Hague and infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Hague was the Blue Jays' assistant hitting coach last season and IKF began the year in Toronto before he was traded to the Pirates in July.
While Hague's tenure in Pittsburgh isn't even a month in, one would be remiss not to consider the potential influence he had in the Pirates trading for Horwitz just one season into his MLB career. Pittsburgh general manager Ben Cherington praised Horwitz's hitting prowess throughout his career and the left-handed hitting first baseman's fit for his team.
"Spencer has been a consistently strong offensive performer throughout his pro career, including his first extended Major League experience this season," Ben Cherington said. "As a left-handed hitting first baseman with on-base skill, we believe he’s a strong fit for our lineup and team."
Horwitz made his 2024 debut on June 8 and went on to play in 97 games. Of the 80 games the left-handed hitting infielder played in the field, he played 41 at first base and 39 at second base.
Horwitz, 27, batted .265/.357/.433 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs. Nearly all of his offensive production came against right-handed pitching, as he tallied 300 plate appearances against righty's compared to just 81 against lefty's. He posted a .285/.380/.484 slash line with 12 homers and 31 RBIs against righties compared to .194/.272/.250 and 9 RBIs vs. lefties.
The newly acquired first baseman isn't arbitration-eligible until 2027 and won't hit free agency until 2020.
Last season, Pirates first basemen combined to hit 19 home runs, drive in 77 runs and slashed .230/.295/.380.
