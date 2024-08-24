Pirates Preview: Much-Needed Series Win at Hand
The Pittsburgh Pirates will have a chance to seal a series victory against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night.
After a dominant win to open the four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds, the Pirates had to claw back and win 6-5. Pittsburgh trailed 5-0 before getting back into the game with a four-run inning in the bottom of the fifth. Pittsburgh plated two more in the bottom of the sixth and rook the lead for good on a sacrifice fly from Bryan De La Cruz.
De La Cruz, who drove in two runs, has three multi-RBI games in his last four games. Billy McKinney, Joey Bart, Jared Triolo and Oneil Cruz all had one RBI.
Dennis Santana earned the win with two shutout innings. Aroldis Chapman struck out the side in his inning of work and David Bednar pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 23rd save of the season.
Jake Woodford will toe the slab for the Pirates on Saturday. Woodford struggled mightily in his last start, allowing seven runs in his last outing against the Seattle Mariners. Prior to that outing, Woodford hadn't allowed more than one earned run in his previous two starts.
The Reds haven't announced their starter for Saturday.
With a win, Pittsburgh would improve to 7-2 and clinch the season series over the Reds. It would also move out of last place and ahead of Cincinnati by a half-game.
Pirates vs. Reds Broadcast Info
Location: PNC Park
Records: Pirates (61-67), Reds (62-67)
First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV: Pirates - SportsNet-PIT — Reds - Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: Pirates - KDKA-FM 93.7 — Reds - WLW 700
Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds via SI Sportsbook
Spread: Reds -1.5 (+135), Pirates +1.5 (-167)
Total: Over 8.5 (-137), under 8.5 (+110)
Moneyline: Reds -125, Pirates +100
