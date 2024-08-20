Pirates vs. Rangers: Pittsburgh Looks to Even Series
After dropping the opening game of their three-game series 4-3 against the Texas Rangers, the Pittsburgh Pirates will look to get back on track when they square off again on Tuesday.
Pittsburgh had no answers for Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, who accounted for all of his team's offense with a solo and three-run home run. The Pirates also got all of their runs from one player via a three-run home run from third baseman Jared Triolo.
With the loss, Pittsburgh has lost eight straight games on the road and 12 of its last 14 games. For Texas, a win would snap a streak of seven straight series losses and give it its first series win since it swept the Chicago White Sox on July 23-25.
The Pirates will have Mitch Keller on the bump. The veteran right-hander is 10-7 with a 3.95 ERA and has struck out 125 batters this season. Keller has struggled mightily across his last two outings, allowing 15 earned runs over nine innings of work against the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Prior to his brutal two-start stretch, Keller hadn't allowed more than two runs in five straight starts.
The Rangers will counter with Cody Bradford, who is 4-0 with a 3.50 ERA across seven appearances, six of which were starts. The 26-year-old left-hander pitched six innings, allowed six hits and two runs and struck out two batters in his last outing against the Minnesota Twins en route to a no-decision.
Pirates vs. Rangers Broadcast Info
Location: Globe Life Field
Records: Pirates (58-66), Rangers (58-68)
First pitch: 8:05 p.m. ET
TV: Pirates - SportsNet-PIT — Rangers - Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: Pirates - KDKA-FM 93.7 — Rangers - 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270
Pirates vs. Rangers Betting Odds via SI Sportsbook
Spread: Rangers -1.5 (+145), Pirates +1.5 (-188)
Total: Over 8.5 (-125), under 8.5 (+100)
Moneyline: Rangers -150, Pirates +120
