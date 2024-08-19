Pirates Place Ke'Bryan Hayes on Injured List
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates made a flurry of roster moves before the first game of their road series against the Texas Rangers, including placing their starting third baseman on the injured list.
The Pirates announced on Twitter that they placed Ke'Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list with low back inflammation. The news came just hours after Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Hayes has dealt with disc issues and "debilitating" back problems that originated during the 2022 lockout.
Hayes, who also reached the injured list in May with the same complication, is batting .233/.283/.290 with four home runs and a 60 wRC+ this season. Those struggles have come in the wake of a 2023 campaign where he slashed .271/.309/.453 with a career-high 15 homers and 61 RBIs while also winning his first Gold Glove Award at the hot corner.
Jared Triolo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have both seen considerable levels of playing time at third base this season and profile as the most likely replacement candidates for Hayes, though Nick Gonzales could factor in at the position once he returns from a groin injury.
Pittsburgh also designated relief pitcher Ryder Ryan for assignment, who was most recently selected from Triple-A Indianapolis on August 12 and pitched to a 5.66 ERA in 15 appearances at the big league level this year.
Replacing Hayes and Ryan on the active roster are right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton and outfielder/first baseman Billy McKinney. Stratton owns a 3.63 ERA and 3.24 FIP over 34 relief outings with the Pirates this year while McKinney, an MLB veteran of six years, will suit up for his seventh team after playing in 40 Triple-A games this season.
Additionally, the Pirates reinstated Joshua Palacios from the injured list after a rehab assignment and optioned him to Indianapolis. The 29-year-old outfielder has hit .230/.319/.344 in 61 major league at-bats so far this year.
