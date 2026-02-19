Pirates' Konnor Griffin Already Displaying Power at Spring Training

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star prospect Konnor Griffin is making great strides from the plate early on in Spring Training, as he readies himself for a vitally important campaign.

Griffin has hit for power early and often down at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla., starting off by crushing balls off the JUGS machine, or automatic pitching machine, sending them out of the park and onto buildings and the parking lots nearby.

Three swings, two more buildings. Konnor Griffin, man. Can’t wait to see how this translates to spring games. pic.twitter.com/IOOlYMaTQP — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) February 17, 2026

The 19-year old has continued that progression against live pitching, sending a home run off of fellow Pirates non-roster invitee in left-handed pitcher Nick Dombkowski on Feb. 18.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a Konnor Griffin home run in live BP.



Here’s Griffin lifting off against lefty Nick Dombkowski. pic.twitter.com/SEhaYOd5Ok — Colin Beazley (@colin_beazley) February 18, 2026

Griffin's not only caught fans' attention this early in Spring Training, but also Pirates manager Don Kelly.

Kelly has been impressed with Griffin making the necessary adjustments against live pitching and having discussions with pitchers on the team, especially Paul Skenes , about how he can improve in at-bats.

"He has been doing well and has been swinging the bat really well," Kelly said on Griffin in a video from DK Pittsburgh Sports . "I know that yesterday, put on a show in BP and then he hits the ball really hard and for him to step in and have really good at-bats in the live BPs has been really encouraging and also, to be able to make the adjustments he's made.

"We talked earlier about him against Paul [Skenes] and Paul giving him a fastball and then he came back and was able to make the adjustment on the slider and just good to see him making adjustments.

Examining Konnor Griffin's Power

Griffin was one of the better power bats in the Pirates minor league system in 2025, his first professional season.

He hit 21 home runs across three different levels, coming second to only fellow rising prospect Esmerlyn Valdez , who hit 26 home runs last year.

Konnor Griffin Home Runs By Minor League Level in 2025

Team (Games) Home Runs Single-A Bradenton (50) 9 High-A Greensboro (51) 7 Double-A Altoona (21) 5

Griffin had his best power game with Double-A Altoona, where he hit two home runs and drove in a season-high seven RBI in a 14-3 road win over Harrisburg on Aug. 29.

He also had three different instances of back-to-back games with a home run, once with Single-A Bradenton and twice with High-A Greensboro.

Griffin also benefits from his speed on the base paths, 65 steals in 2025, as he hit an inside-the-park home run for Bradenton against Clearwater on June 7.

What makes Griffin such a great power hitter is his 6-foot-4, 225-pound stature, which already makes him an imposing figure at the plate.

This is combined with an improved swing last season, that saw him by keeping his bat straight and near his head for a more controlled swing that allows him to reach the ground quicker and generate more power, as shown by Aram Leighton of Just Better Baseball.

The swing adjustments are undeniable from Konnor Griffin and the fact that he made these changes before facing any adversity as a first round high school guy says a lot about the makeup.



When a 6-foot-4 explosive athlete starts interacting with the ground properly…look out. https://t.co/KaxLVxVXrp pic.twitter.com/XvIwkdxhad — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) June 18, 2025

As long as Griffin continues making adjustments, he'll keep improving as a power hitter throughout his career, which could serve as one of the best ever in the sport with recent projections.

