Pirates Release Veteran Starting Pitcher
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have severed ties with one of their main starting pitchers in 2025.
The Pirates released left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney on Aug. 29, according to his transactions log. They designated him for assignment on Aug. 26, and after clearing waivers, decided to let him go find a new opportuntiy elsewhere.
Heaney struggled massively in his latest outing in the series opener vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, giving up five hits and five earned runs, blowing a 4-1 lead for the Pirates in the bottom of the fifth inning, as the home team took a 6-4 lead themselves.
Despite the poor play, Heaney earned an extra $50,000 in his last outing, as he reached 120.0 innings pitched in the season. He also
He also had incentives of $100,000 at 130.0 innings pitched, $150,000 each at 140.0, 150.0, 160.0 and 170.0 innings pitched, which is $750,000 in total, according to Ethan Hullihen.
Pirates manager Don Kelly had previously demoted Heaney from the starting rotation to the bullpen on Aug. 16. Heaney made his last bullpen appearance in the series finale vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Aug. 17, giving up a run and getting just two outs.
Heaney's poor form began in the first game of a doubleheader vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 19, where he gave up seven earned runs over four innings in a 9-2 loss.
He allowed 43 earned runs over 42.0 innings pitched, including 13 home runs, for a 9.21 ERA during that time. This included giving up seven earned runs in two starts and only having two scoreless outings during this period.
Heaney has also given up 24 home runs on the season, 12th most in the MLB, and allowed 13 home runs over those last 12 outings.
He has also allowed 15 earned runs over 13.1 innings pitched in August for a 10.13 ERA, with a .387 opposing batting average and a 1.87 WHIP.
Heaney had a strong start to the season, with a 3.33 ERA over 78.1 innings pitched in his first 14 starts and 59 strikeouts to 24 walks. He also had a 2.50 ERA at the end of April too.
The Pirates signed Heaney for a one-year contract and still kept him at the MLB trade deadline, especially after they traded fellow left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter to the Kansas City Royals.
Heaney had a 5-10 record over 23 starts and 26 outings, a 5.39 ERA over 120.1 innings pitched, 84 strikeouts to 39 walks, a .267 opposing batting average and a 1.27 WHIP.
The Pirates currently have four starting pitchers in their rotation, with right-handers in Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller, Mike Burrows and Johan Oviedo.
They also have a bullpen consisting of right-handed pitchers in Braxton Ashcraft, Bubba Chandler, Colin Holderman, Isaac Mattson, Dauri Moreta, Carmen Mlodzinski, Yohan Ramírez and Dennis Santana, plus left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk.
