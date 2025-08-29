Pirates Relief Pitcher Gets Locker vs. Red Sox
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher is reportedly back with the team after a short stint away in the minor leagues.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that left-handed pitcher has a locker at Fenway Park ahead of the series opener vs. the Boston Red Sox.
MLB rosters expand from 26 to 28 players on Sept. 1, which will include no more than 14 pitchers.
Sisk joined the Pirates from the Kansas City Royals, along with first baseman prospect Callan Moss, in a trade for left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter on July 31 ahead of the deadline.
He made five appearances at Indianapolis, allowing six earned runs over 5.1 innings pitched for a 10.13 ERA, five walks and five strikeouts, before the Pirates recalled him on Aug. 15, sending down right-handed relief pitcher Cam Sanders.
Sisk made four appearances for the Pirates, finishing with a 1-1 record, an 8.10 ERA over 3.1 innings pitched, four strikeouts to one walk and one hit batter, a .250 opposing batting average and a 1.20 WHIP.
He threw a scoreless sixth inning vs. the Chicago Cubs in the series opener at Wrigley Field on Aug. 15, but hit center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong to leadoff the bottom of the seventh inning. Pirates right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson would eventually allow Crow-Armstrong to score and Sisk took the earned run.
Sisk pitched in the following game on Aug. 16 with a tie game 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning and gave up two hits for two earned runs in the 3-1 defeat, for his first loss at the MLB level.
He made two appearances vs. the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park, throwing a scoreless inning in each outing. He also earned his first MLB win on Aug. 18 in the 5-2 victory for the Pirates, posting two strikeouts in the top of the seventh inning.
“It’s awesome, you know, especially as crazy as the last two weeks have been just with the trade and everything," Sisk said after the win. "Picking up and moving cities and then going to Indy, getting the call to come up here and help the team win, it’s a good feeling.”
The Pirates optioned Sisk to Indianapolis on Aug. 20, as they recalled right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo.
Sisk made two appearences for Indianapolis in this recent stint, throwing three scoreless innings, allowing three hits, one walk and posting one strikeout.
He had two stints with the Royals in 2025, his first time making the MLB level, marking his rookie season.
Those stints came earlier this season, joining the Royals on April 13 and then going back to Triple-A Omaha on April 25. He rejoined the Royals on May 17 and then again went down to Omaha on May 28.
He made five appearances with Kansas City, giving up five hits, five walks and one earned run over 5.1 innings pitched for a 1.69 ERA.
The Pirates currently have no left-handed pitchers in their bullpen. Braxton Ashcraft, Bubba Chandler, Colin Holderman, Isaac Mattson, Dauri Moreta, Carmen Mlodzinski, Kyle Nicolas, Dennis Santana and Yohan Ramírez make up the nine relief pitchers in their bullpen
