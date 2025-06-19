Pirates Suffer Blowout vs. Tigers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates struggled in all areas of baseball, as they lost 9-2 to the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a doubleheader at Comerica Park.
This makes it four straight losses and five out of six games on the road trip for the Pirates, as they lost three of four games to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. They've also lost the series to the Tigers, as they dropped the first game, 7-3 on June 17.
This game was originally scheduled for 6:40 p.m. on June 18, but inclement weather postponed the game and moved it to the originally scheduled timeslot on June 19 of 1:10 p.m., with the series finale taking place at 5:40 p.m.
The game started in a rain delay, the 10th time this season for the Pirates, moving 40 minutes later for a 1:50 p.m. first pitch time.
Pittsburgh faced off against Detroit ace, left-handed starting pitcher Tarik Skubal, who won the American League Crown in 2024 and has had an incredible season again in 2025.
The Pirates got after Skubal early, loading the bases with one out in the top of the first inning, as designated hitter Andrew McCutchen singled and both catcher Joey Bart and right fielder Alexander Canario walked.
Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes then struckout and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa flew out, as the Pirates scored no runs.
Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney gave up a leadoff single to Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres on a blooper, a double to designated hitter Jahmai Jones, moving Torres to third base and then a sacrifice fly to left fielder Riley Greene, as the home team took a 1-0 lead in hte bottom of the first inning
Heaney then loaded the bases in the bottom of the second inning, allowing back-to-back singles to catcher Dillon Dingler and shortstop Javier Baéz and walking center fielder Parker Meadows.
Torres doubled the Tigers' lead to 2-0 on a sacrifice fly, Heaney walked Jones and loaded the bases again, then Greene hit a double that Pirates center fielder Billy Cook missed on the dive, clearing the bases and extending the Pirates' advantage to 5-0.
The Tigers continued going after Heaney in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Torres hit an RBI-single and Torkelson hit a sacrifice fly after loading the bases again, as they made it a 7-0 lead.
Right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart struggled in the bottom of the fifth inning, allowing a leadoff solo home run to third baseman Zach McKinstry, loading the bases and giving up a sacrifice fly to pinch-hitter Colt Keith.
The Pirates got their two runs off of outs, as McCutchen grounded out and scored Cook in the top of the fifth inning and left fielder Tommy Pham hitting a sacrifice fly with bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning.
McCutchen had two hits on the day, giving him 2,212 career hits, moving him to No. 186 all-time.
The Pirates will finish their road trip with the second game of the doubleheader against the Tigers at 6:10 p.m.
