Pirates Move Starting Pitcher to Bullpen
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are still making changes to their starting rotation late in the season, demoting a veteran to the bullpen.
Pirates manager Don Kelly announced that they will move left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney from the starting rotation to the bullpen the rest of the season, according to Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
He also announced that right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski will start the series finale vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Aug. 17, which Heaney would've started in, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com.
Heaney signed a one-year, $5.25 million deal with the Pirates on Feb. 22 and made the starting rotation for the Pirates in the No. 4 spot.
He had a strong start to the season, with a 3.33 ERA over 78.1 innings pitched in his first 14 starts and 59 strikeouts to 24 walks.
This included a season-high 10 strikeouts and allowing just one run in seven innings pitched vs. the New York Yankees at PNC Park on April 6.
It also featured back-to-back scoreless outings vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 17, going a season-high 7.1 innings pitched in the 1-0 win, and against the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium on April 23, with nine strikeouts over 6.0 innings pitched in the 3-0 win.
Heaney began his struggles in the first game of a doubleheader vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 19, where he gave up seven earned runs over four innings in a 9-2 loss.
He allowed seven earned runs over two more starts, and at least four earned runs over two other starts, posting an 8.19 ERA over his last 10 games.
Heaney has also given up 24 home runs on the season, tied for fifth most in the MLB, and allowed 13 home runs over those last 10 games.
His struggles continued following the trade deadline, where the Pirates kept him, despite his expiring contract. He allowed five earned runs over four innings in his last start, a 7-1 defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 11.
Heaney will join Evan Sisk as two left-handed pitchers in the Pirates bullpen and give the team someone that can take multiple innings going forward if needed.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates