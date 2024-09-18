Pirates Reliever Enjoying Strong Finish to Season
Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed reliever Carmen Mlodzinski has enjoyed a stellar finish to his season, making him a prime candidate for late-inning work in 2025.
Since Sept. 1, Mlodzinski has appeared in seven games, which is tied for the most on the team, while pitching to a 1.93 ERA and a 1.89 FIP, both of which rank second among Pirates relievers to Dennis Santana and Aroldis Chapman, respectively.
Furthermore, Mlodzinski has not allowed a walk over that stretch, which is quite impressive considering he was allowing 3.65 walks per nine entering the month. His WHIP sits at 0.54 over 9 1/3 innings, which is the best of any pitcher on the team, as he has put away 28 of the 33 batters he's faced in September.
This type of run isn't unheard of for Mlodzinski, who recorded a 2.25 ERA across 35 appearances and 36 innings as a 24-year-old rookie last season. The most encouraging sign for the Pirates, even from a season-long perspective, is that he's improved in almost every category this year when compared to 2023.
Though his 3.50 ERA in 2024 isn't quite as sparkling, his FIP (3.39), xFIP (4.21) and xERA (3.48) are all trending in the right direction, as is his walk rate (7.9%).
Mlodzinski has also excelled at limiting hard contact (35.3%) and avoiding barrels (3.0%) while keeping the ball on the ground at an above-average pace (45.1%).
While he doesn't generate a ton of strikeouts, Mlodzinski still possesses solid stuff that produces positive results on a consistent basis.
When looking at his pitch mix, his four-seam fastball profiles as his primary offering as he throws it 40 percent of the time. Opposing batters have hit just .177 against it this season while Mlodzinski pumps it in at an average of 96.1 miles-per-hour.
He's also upped the usage of his cutter from '23 and developed a slider while essentially ditching his changeup, which has certainly worked out in his favor.
With uncertainty surrounding David Bednar and the impending free agency of Aroldis Chapman and Jalen Beeks, Mlodzinski has put himself in pole position for a substantial role in Pittsburgh's bullpen moving forward, especially considering the fact that he's under team control through 2029.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates