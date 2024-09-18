Pirates Call Familiar Face for Final Rotation Spot
Right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford will make a spot start for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals, his former club.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Noah Hiles was the first to report the news. Woodford was recently designated for assignment by the Pirates on Aug. 26 before electing free agency and agreeing to a new minor league contract with the team on Aug. 31.
His first start in the big leagues this season came on May 28 against the Toronto Blue Jays as a member of the Chicago White Sox. Woodford allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks over 4 1/3 innings while taking the loss in that outing.
He would go on to give up seven runs versus the Boston Red Sox in his next appearance for Chicago on June 6 before getting DFA'd the following day.
After going unclaimed off waivers and opting to test out the open market, Woodford inked a minor league deal with the Pirates on June 10.
He spent a month and a half with Triple-A Indianapolis before having his contract selected by Pittsburgh on July 30.
Woodford made six appearances for the Pirates, four of which were starts, to the tune of a 6.95 ERA across 22 innings before the team cut bait by DFA'ing him.
Now, with an opening in the rotation, Pittsburgh will turn to him once again with the hope that he can suitably fill some innings during the final stretch of the 2024 campaign.
Woodford has ceded three runs while striking out 12 batters over three appearances and nine innings since rejoining Indianapolis on Sept. 2.
He began his professional career with St. Louis, who selected him with the No. 39 overall pick out of high school in the 2015 MLB Draft. Over 80 career major league contests with the club, Woodford owned a 4.29 ERA in 184 2/3 frames.
The Cardinals non-tendered him in November of 2023, and he later linked up with the White Sox on a minor league deal on Jan. 10, 2024.
The Pirates have yet to announce a corresponding move on either the 40- or 28-man roster. Right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas left Monday's game with an injury, however, meaning that Woodford could take his spot on the active roster if he is placed on the 10-day injured list and fill his absence on the 40-man if he hits the 60-day IL.
