Pirates Reveal Starting Pitcher for Rangers Finale
Shortly following the Pittsburgh Pirates' 4-0 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, Hannah Mears of SportsNet Pittsburgh reported that veteran right-hander Domingo German will get the starting nod Wednesday afternoon.
The 32-year old has made three appearances this season for the Pirates, all of which came in a relief role. In six total innings of work, German has allowed two runs on two hits and has struck out for batter while walking three.
German has spent the majority of his 2023 season in Triple-A with the Indianapolis Indians where he got hit around pretty good over the course of 13 starts. There, he posted a 5.29 ERA in 68 innings, producing a WHIP of 1.43 as opposing hitters hit .248 off of him. Prior to joining the Bucs this spring, German had a pretty solid career in six seasons with the New York Yankees where he went 31-28 in 115 outings (89 starts), pitching to the tune of a 4.39 ERA.
As for the Rangers, they announced that left-hander Andrew Heaney will get the ball to get things started, which could be good news for the Pirates. While he's pitched relatively well this year, Texas has not backed him up with run support all season. On top of that, Heaney has had a rough go of it of late allowing 18 runs over his last four starts. In three of those games, he failed to go a complete five innings.
With the season winding down, the Pirates need to take this series against a team that has been scuffling before returning home to play seven straight games versus NL Central opponents. Their playoff hopes may seem dashed, but there's still a chance they can get on a run and make a late surge.
First pitch between the Pirates and Rangers is set for 2:35 p.m. EST.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates