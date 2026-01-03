Pirates' Jake Mangum Finds Silver Linings in Unique Path to MLB

The path to a Major League Baseball debut is rarely a straight line, but for new Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jake Mangum, his journey provided an unexpected benefit: the hard-earned wisdom of age and perspective. At 29, after two and a half grueling years in Triple-A, Mangum’s rookie season in 2025 was a testament not to prodigy, but to perseverance, and he is adamant that his late promotion came with distinct positives.

Mangum’s professional timeline is unique. Drafted by the New York Mets in 2019 out of Mississippi State at 23, his age-24 season was erased by the COVID-19 pandemic. His first full professional season didn’t come until he was 25. He rocketed to Triple-A quickly but then faced the game’s most frustrating purgatory, excelling at the highest minor league level while watching others get the call.

"I get to Triple-A after one year. So I got to Triple-A quick, and I was in Triple-A for two and a half years," Mangum reflected. "After two and a half years in Triple-A, hitting extremely well, I felt like I deserved to get called up earlier than I did but that's not how this game works."

That prolonged wait, however, shattered a crucial misconception. Upon finally reaching the majors this past season, before joining the Pirates on December 19 in a three-team deal between Pittsburgh, Tampa and Houston, he was hit with the reality of the sport's greatest leap.

The Longest Leap Yet

Sep 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jake Mangum (28) yells after catching a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth (10) during the eighth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"I quickly realized the jump is the biggest jump in the game. There is no jump like it," Mangum said. "Throughout the year, there was so much I learned that I didn't learn in the minor leagues that now, after a full year of time in the big leagues, this offseason was one of those first off-seasons that's like, now I'm training with the idea of I know what's coming."

This clarity is the cornerstone of his current advantage. But beyond the tactical education, Mangum points to emotional resilience as the prime benefit of his age. He navigated the inevitable struggles of a rookie campaign—a tough July slump, specifically—with a steadier hand than his younger self might have possessed.

"Yeah, absolutely," Mangum said when asked if there were benefits to being promoted later. "I feel like mentally I could handle the storms that come a lot better... I just remember thinking in that July, ‘There have just been so many experiences in my life through the game of baseball over the years that prepared me for that struggle.'"

He credits a philosophical outlook, shaped by waiting, for avoiding a pitfall of self-pity.

"The other alternative is the 'woe is me' stuff. I really tried not to do that through the minors... I believe everything happens for a reason," he said. "My belief through all that of kinda waiting so long is that this is exactly where I’m supposed to be."

A Debut Written in the Stars

The moment his wait ended was layered with profound personal symmetry, making the struggle feel destined. Mangum debuted for the Rays on March 30, 2025—his parents’ wedding anniversary. The game was held at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, across the street from the former Raymond James Stadium, where his father, John Mangum, played his final NFL game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As Mangum pointed out in his press conference, this was only possible because of Hurricane Milton, which destroyed Tropicana Field's roof and forced the Rays to relocated their home stadium for the season.

"There’s just so much stuff that it was a big relief," Mangum said of the call-up. "I just remember feeling like, that day I got called up … you think back on all the people who helped you... I did my best to reach out and thank ‘em and say, ‘We did it.’"

His story is one of the "senior signs" of the 2019 draft, players with no leverage who signed for minimal bonuses, only to have a crucial development year stolen by the pandemic. "We were behind the 8-ball a little bit," he acknowledged. Yet, he persisted.

Now with the Pirates, looking ahead to 2025, Mangum carries the unique confidence of a seasoned sophomore. He has endured the minors' grind, survived his first MLB slump with maturity, and entered an offseason with concrete big-league data to guide his training. The naive hope that "the jump can't be that big" has been replaced by hard-won knowledge and a deep-seated belief that his protracted path has uniquely equipped him for the challenge ahead.

"I like the year I had," Mangum concluded. "But I definitely know there’s more in the tank, absolutely." The Pirates have gained more than just a rookie outfielder; they've added a player whose greatest strength was forged with patience.

