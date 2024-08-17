Pirates Snap 10-Game Losing Streak
PITTSBURGH, PA - The Pittsburgh Pirates (57-64) finally put an end to their long 10-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.
Paul Skenes didn't have his best "stuff" but he was still able to gut out six innings of work, giving up just two runs which came via a two-run shot by Luke Raley in the fourth inning, his 15th homer of the season. Skenes threw the 3-1 fastball right down the pipe which was turned around as a 112.4 mph seed off the bat.
The Pirates took a little while to get going offensively with the first seven hitters being retired with ease, the first four of which were set down on strikes. Yasmani Grandal registered the first hit of the night and then delivered the game-tying run on a solo home run in the fifth.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa got the Bucs on the board in the previous inning with an RBI double down the left field line. Michael A. Taylor continued the surge in the fifth with a single through the left side of the infield, following that up with a steal of second and advancement to third on the throwing error by catcher Cal Raleigh. Andrew McCutchen pushed across the go-ahead run with a sac fly to left.
The Pirates added to their lead in the seventh on an Oneil Cruz laser to right center when two runners scored after a failed dive attempt in right by Dominic Canzone. Those two insurance runs proved to be pivotal as closer David Bednar gave up a solo homer Jorge Polanco in the ninth. He allowed another hit in the inning, but shut things down to secure his 21st save of the season.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. DH Andrew McCutchen 1-3, RBI
2. LF Bryan Reynolds 0-3, BB
3. SS Oneil Cruz 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI
4. 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2-4, 2B, RBI
5. 1B Rowdy Tellez 0-4
6. RF Bryan De La Cruz 1-4
7. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes 0-4
8. C Yasmani Grandal 2-4, HR
9. CF Michael A. Taylor 1-2, BB
SEATTLE MARINERS
1. CF Victor Robles 0-4
2. LF Randy Arozarena 0-3
3. C Cal Raleigh 0-4
4. DH Julio Rodriguez 2-4, 2B
5. 2B Jorge Polanco 1-3, HR
6. 1B Luke Raley 2-3, HR, 2 RBI
7. RF Dominic Canzone 0-3, BB
8. 3B Josh Rojas 0-3
9. SS Leo Rivas 0-2
Game two of the series between the Pirates and Mariners is set for tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. EST.
Tomorrow's probable starters: Luis Castillo (10-11, 3.40 ERA) vs. Bailey Falter (5-7, 4.07 ERA).
