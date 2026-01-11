Pirates Sign Former Twins Pitcher

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are adding bullpen pieces to their organization ahead of the upcoming season.

The Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Noah Davis to a minor league contract on Jan. 5, according to the transactions log .

Davis brings the Pirates experience they're looking for as they try and make the postseason for thef first time since 2015.

This is a sort of "prove it" deal, where he'll get a shot at making the 26-man roster at some point in 2026, but there's no guarantee he'll pitch for the Pirates.

What the Pirates get in Noah Davis

Davis has pitched at the MLB level at least once over the past four seasons, but spent most of his time at Triple-A.

He mostly relies on three different pitches in the sinker, the sweeper and the cutter, while also throwing a four-seam fastball and a screwball as well.

Davis reaches about 95 mph on both his sinker and his fastball, 87.9 mph on his cutter and 80.0 mph on his sweeper.

He has pitched in 27 games out of the bullpen over the past four seasons, including 18 with the Colorado Rockies from 2022-24.

Mar 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Noah Davis against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Davis made nine appearances in 2025, with five games for the Los Angeles Dodgers and four games for the Minnesota Twins.

He actually pitched once against the Pirates, throwing two scoreless innings for the Dodgers on April 25 in the 3-0 loss at Dodgers Stadium, with Paul Skenes dominating for the road team.

Stat Total Record 0-6 Games 27 ERA 9.53 Innings Pitched 62.1 Strikeouts/Walks 58/29 Batting Average Allowed (BAA) .364 WHIP 2.05

Davis' MLB stat line is nothing impressive to look at, with a high ERA, BAA and WHIP. He turns 29 years old this season and he'll get another shot to prove he belongs in the major leagues.

Pirates Bullpen Moves This Offseason

This is the second relief pitcher signing the Pirates have made this week, as they also reportedly signed Chris Devenski to a minor league deal.

Pittsburgh signed three other pitchers to minor league deals in right-handers Noah Murdock , plus left-handers in Joe La Sorsa and Oddanier Mosqueda , all of whom have invites to Spring Training.

Apr 9, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Noah Murdock (58) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Pirates added two left-handed pitchers this offseason in Gregory Soto , who they signed on a one-year, $7.75 million deal, and Mason Montgomery, who they landed from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade.

Pittsburgh also protected a few relief pitcher prospects from the Rule 5 Draft. This includes Brandon Bidois, Wilber Dotel, Ryan Harbin and Antwone Kelly.

