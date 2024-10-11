Pirates Prospect Continues to Shine at AFL
After a one-game absence, Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Termarr Johnson turned in another solid performance in the Arizona Fall League.
Johnson returned to the lineup after a severe cramp kept him out in the Scottsdale Scorpions' 19-3 loss to the Mesa Solar Sox. The Pirates' No. 3 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline tallied another multi-hit game, going 2-4 with a triple, two runs scored and a walk in the Scorpions' 12-5 loss to the Surprise Saguaros on Thursday.
Johnson's two-hit game was his second in as many games in the AFL.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Johnson got his first hit of the game when he smoked a line drive the other way into the left-center-field gap and hustled his way to third base for a triple and his second extra-base hit in the AFL. The Pirates' infielder came around to score two batters later when Peyton Williams hit a triple.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, Johnson reached base on an infield single and scored on a base hit from Thayron Liranzo.
Johnson got the start at shortstop after playing second base in the opening game of the AFL. The Pirates' middle infielder had a throwing error in the top of the eighth inning and the Saguros capitalized by plating two runs.
Through two games, Johnson, who is the No. 75 ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline, is batting .500 with a home run, two RBIs and four runs scored.
Pirates outfield prospect Sammy Siani also re-entered the lineup after a one-game absence and went 1-5. Infield prospect Kervin Pichardo made his first appearance in the AFL and went 1-4 with a strikeout.
Scottsdale (1-2) will look to snap its two-game losing streak on Friday when it faces the Glendale Desert Dogs (1-1) at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates