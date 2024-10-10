Even Batman is Upset With Pirates
It's never a good thing when you upset Batman. Somehow, the Pittsburgh Pirates have managed to do that as well.
Academy-Award-winning actor Michael Keaton, who rose to fame for his roles in movies like Beetlejuice and as Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns went on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN to speak about the Pirates, much to his dismay. While McAfee reaffirmed his claims that Pirates owner Bob Nutting needs to sell the team, Keaton had a response that many Pirates fans likely share.
"At some point, you go f*** this," Keaton said.
Keaton did note after the fact that he's a fan of Pirates manager Derek Shelton and the players of the team and thinks kindly of ownership. However, speaking about the state of the franchise is something Keaton believes is a quick topic one can breeze through.
"I could get really specific about this," Keaton said. "I love [Derek Shelton] and I love the players. I love the coaches, and I think that I think they're nice people who own the team, but it's a whole f****** conversation."
The Pirates have gone 294-414 with Shelton at the helm over the last five seasons and outside of the emergence of rookie phenom Paul Skenes has been in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons, including designating first baseman Rowdy Tellez for assignment four at-bats short of a $250,000 bonus in the final week of the season.
Pittsburgh also has the longest playoff drought in the National League having not made the postseason in nine consecutive seasons. Only the Los Angeles Angels have gone longer without a playoff appearance.
Keaton shares a similar view to many fans, though, one could argue the Academy-Award-winning actor might have a kinder view of Shelton. The only way the Pirates can turn that around is by improving in 2025 and making the playoff for the first time in 10 seasons.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates