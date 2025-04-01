Pirates Pitching Prospect to Make Debut
The Pittsburgh Pirates are calling up one of their most promising young arms, as sources confirm that right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington will be promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis to make his Major League debut tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Since Harrington isn't yet on the 40-man roster, Pittsburgh must clear a spot before formally adding him. A corresponding move is expected to be made today.
Harrington, 23, is ranked as the No. 79 overall prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline and was dominant in his first full season in the minors last season. In 21 starts across the Double-A and Triple-A levels, he posted a 2.61 ERA with 115 strikeouts in 117 innings, showcasing the command and poise that made him a first-round pick (No. 36 overall) in the 2022 MLB Draft.
The Pirates’ decision to promote Harrington comes as they look to bolster a rotation that has shown flashes of brilliance but could use another high-ceiling arm. Harrington’s three-pitch mix — featuring a mid-90s fastball, a plus changeup, and a sharp slider — gives him the tools to compete immediately at the big-league level. It's exactly why ON SI identified Harrington as a potential replacement for Jared Jones when he hit in the Injured List.
Harrington did compete for the fifth starter role in spring training after Jones' injury but was edged out by Carmen Mlodzinski, who carried a respectable 2.91 career ERA last season. The 23-year-old didn't have to wait long for his opportunity, however. While it's uncertain whether this will be a one-time start or an extended audition, Mlodzinski's rocky season debut (4 ER in 3.2 IP) could create an opening should Harrington impress tonight.
Harrington will take the mound at George Steinbrenner Field tonight against a Rays lineup known for its patience. His debut adds another intriguing chapter to Pittsburgh’s youth movement, joining Paul Skenes, Jones, and eventually Bubba Chandler as part of the team’s next wave of pitching talent.
The Pirates will look to even the series tonight against the Rays after a 6-1 loss in the opener. Righthander Shane Baz (4-3, 3.06 ERA in 2024) will get the start for Tampa. First pitch is expected at 7:05 EST.
