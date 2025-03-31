Pirates Trade for Mets Outfielder
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates added a new player to their franchise through a recent trade.
The Pirates landed outfielder Alexander Canario from the New York Mets for cash considerations, according to the transactions page.
Canario hails from Monte Cristi in the Dominican Republic and he signed with the San Francisco Giants as an international free agent on July 2, 2016.
He would play for the Giants in the Dominican Summer League in 2017, where he slashed .294/.391/.464 and hit 17 doubles, five home runs and 45 RBIs, ranking third, third and second in the league, respectively. He earned Baseball American DSL All-Star honors.
Canario played with the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes at Low-A in 2019, hitting a fourth-best .301/.365/.539 in the Northwest League. He also hit 17 doubles, nine home runs, 40 RBIs and 38 runs, ranking first, second, third and sixth best marks in the league.
He played for the Arizona League Giants in the fall, hitting .395/.435/1.000 and nine home runs in 43 at-bats. He earned All-Star honors from the MiLB.com Organization, Baseball America Short-Season All-Star, Northwest League Post-Season.
Canario didn't play in the 2020 season, as the MiLB cancelled the minor league season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He would start 2021 with the San Jose Giants at Single-A, hitting .235/.325/.433 with 9 home runs, 14 doubles, three triples, 29 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases in 65 games.
The Giants traded Canario to the Chicago Cubs on July 30, along with right-handed pitcher Caleb Killian for third baseman Kris Bryant.
Canario played for the South Bend Cubs at High-A the rest of 2021. He then played for South Bend, Tennessee Smokies at Double-A and the Iowa Cubs at Triple-A in 2022.
He played for Iowa at the start of 2023 and eventually made it to the Cubs at the end of the season.
Canario made it back to Chicago for 15 games, from mid-April through early May and then two games in July. He spent the rest of it at Iowa.
The Cubs designated Canario for assignment on Feb. 20 and then traded him to the Mets for cash considerations on Feb. 24.
Canario slashed .306/.419./.611 in 36 at-bats in 17 Spring Training games for the Mets, with 11 hits, two doubles, three home runs, eight RBIs and seven walks to 15 strikeouts.
The Pirates also moved injured pitcher Jared Jones to the 60-day Injured List from the 15-day Injured List. This will allow Canario a spot on the 40-man roster and a chance to make the Pirates roster too.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates