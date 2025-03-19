Pirates Star Missing Final Spring Training Start
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will not have one of their stars for their next Spring Training start, putting their start to the regular season in doubt.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that right-handed pitcher Jared Jones experienced elbow discomfort after his last bullpen session and will miss his final Spring Training start, according to Pirates manager Derek Shelton.
Stumpf also reported that the Pirates are learning about the injury now and they want thorough examination on the elbow.
Jones finished his first full season at the MLB level with a 6-8 record, 22 starts, 4.14 ERA in 121.2 innings pitched, 39 walks to 132 strikeouts and a 1.19 WHIP.
His final game of the season came in the first game vs. the Yankees on the road, where he pitched 4.1 innings, allowing five hits, two walks, two earned runs and making seven strikeouts on 85 pitches. The Pirates would win 4-2 against the Yankees, thanks to two home runs from Bryan Reynolds.
Jones dealt with a right lat strain, that kept him out from early July to late August from pitching for the Pirates.
He has had high expectations on what he could achieve in 2025, even receiving consideration as a dark horse for the National League Cy Young Award.
The Pirates took Jones in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of La Mirada High School in La Mirada, Calif., near Los Angeles. Jones would choose to sign for $2.2 million over playing for Texas, who he committed to.
Jones spent the 2021 season with the Bradenton Marauders with a 3-6 record in 18 appearances and 15 starts, a 4.64 ERA in 66.0 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts to 34 walks.
He would pitch with the Greensboro Grasshoppers at High-A in 2022 and then split time between the Altoona Curve in Double-A and the Indianapolis Indians at Triple-A in 2023.
Jones went 1-4 in 10 starts with Altoona, with a 2.23 ERA in 44.1 innings pitched, 47 strikeouts to 16 walks and an opposing batting average of .201. He had a 4-5 record in 16 starts in Indianapolis, 4.72 ERA in 82.0 innings pitched, 99 strikeouts to 34 walks and a .240 opposing batting average.
The Pirates will hope that Jones comes back soon, as when healthy, he'll serve as either the second or third pitcher in the starting rotation, along with opening day starter in Paul Skenes and Mitch Keller, both right-handers.
Pittsburgh also has two left-handed pitchers likely making the starting rotation in Bailey Falter and Andrew Heaney, who signed a one-year deal for $5.25 million with incentives this offseason.
