Pirates Urged to Keep Record-Setting Pitcher
The Pittsburgh Pirates are heading into what could be a very interesting offseason.
After missing out on the playoffs, the Pirates know that they need to make moves if they're going to be a contender in 2025. However, they have not been a team that likes to spend big in recent years.
While they may not go out and swing big on the star names in free agency, they need to be aggressive.
Keeping one of their own should be high on their priority list. They can't afford to let one of their impending free agent relievers get away from them.
Noah Wright of Rum Bunter, a website covering Pittsburgh, is urging the team to retain star relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman this offseason.
Chapman put together a big season in 2024 for the Pirates. He also broke the record for most strikeouts in a single season by a left-handed Pittsburgh relief pitcher.
During the 2024 campaign, Chapman ended up appearing in 68 games. He compiled a 5-5 record to go along with a 3.79 ERA, a 1.35 WHIP, a 2.5 K/BB ratio, 14 saves, 22 holds, five blown saves, and 61.2 innings pitched.
Needless to say, he was a very valuable piece of the Pirates' bullpen this season.
Hopefully, the team will be able to bring him back. Pittsburgh can't afford to lose their best left-handed reliever. It would be hard to replace him with a player of equal value and ability.
At 36 years old, Chapman is going to be a bullpen arm that quite a few teams have interest in. The Pirates will have competition if they hope to bring him back.
That being said, the two sides found success together. If they come into negotiations aggressively, they may very well be able to keep him in town for the 2025 campaign.
