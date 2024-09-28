Pirates Urged to Pursue Diamondbacks Star First Baseman
The Pittsburgh Pirates are going to be a very interesting team to watch throughout the course of the MLB offseason. After coming up short of the postseason, the Pirates have some work to do to become contenders in 2025.
Quite a few of the necessary pieces are already in place. However, there are some major needs that Pittsburgh will need to address.
One of those needs will be bringing in more offensive firepower. An upgrade at first base with a star in free agency could make an awful lot of sense.
Pete Alonso is a name that has been mentioned as a potential target for the Pirates. There's another player that could make a ton of sense as well.
Just Baseball has suggested that Arizona Diamondbacks star slugging first baseman Christian Walker could be a player that Pittsburgh tries to bring in.
"Pennsylvania native Christian Walker makes too much sense for the Pirates not to at least go after. Heading into his age-34 season, Walker is unlikely to demand a long-term deal or a price tag the Pirates cannot stomach. He’d bring much-needed power to the lineup while also bringing experience to a young clubhouse."
Walker is going to be a highly sought-after free agent this offseason. He has a big bat and he isn't likely to break the bank like Alonso will.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Diamondbacks, Walker has played in 127 games. He has hit 26 home runs to go along with 84 RBI, while batting .252/.334/.471.
Those are the kind of numbers that the Pirates need to bring in offensively.
At 33 years old, Walker is in the final stages of his prime. But, he has at least a few more years of playing at a high level. If the years and financials are right, Pittsburgh should absolutely pursue Walker.
All of that being said, it's going to be very interesting to see what the Pirates end up doing. They have a few needs to address, but a big bat is arguably the biggest of them all. Walker would help fix that issue and would be a centerpiece of the lineup for Pittsburgh moving forward.
