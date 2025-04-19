Pirates Waste Paul Skenes Start, Lose to Guardians
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates wasted a good start from starting pitcher Paul Skenes, suffering a shutout to the Cleveland Guardians, 3-0.
This defeat means the Pirates lose the series, as they fell 10-7 to the Guardians on April 18 in the series opener. It is also the fourth shutout loss for the Pirates this season, as they drop to 8-14.
Skenes gave up back-to-back hits to Guardians right fielder Nolan Jones and third baseman José Ramírez with one out in the first inning, but forced designated hitter Kyle Manzardo to ground into a double play to come out unscathed.
Pittsburgh first baseman Enmanuel Valdez almost gave his team a 2-0 lead, as he crushed a ball into the right field seats, but it was just foul in the bottom of the first inning.
Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier doubled with one out in the top of the second inning, the first runner in scoring position for his team. They failed to take advantage, as shortstop Jared Triolo flied out and center fielder Jack Suwinski lined out to Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio.
Skenes allowed a leadoff double to second baseman Daniel Schneeman in the top of the third inning. Rocchio grounded out, moving Schneeman to third base, then left fielder Steven Kwan singled, scoring Schneeman and giving the Guardians a 1-0 lead.
Designated hitter Oneil Cruz singled in the bottom of the third inning and stole his MLB-leading 11th base this season with just one out. The Pirates missed out again, as right fielder Bryan Reynolds struckout and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes grounded out to Rocchio.
Cruz would start things again for the Pirates in the bottom of the sixth inning by taking a walk. Reynolds also singled right after Cruz, putting two runners on and no outs.
Hayes struckout, but Valdez would walk, loading the bases with just one out. Left fielder Tommy Pham, who came in hitting .136 on the season, grounded into a double play, ending the inning.
Manzardo double Cleveland's lead, as he crushed the first pitch from Skenes he saw in the seventh inning into the Allegheny River, 2-0.
Skenes finished his day with 103 pitches over seven innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs and one walk, while posting four strikeouts.
Triolo hit a double with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, but again, the Pirates wouldn't capitalize, as pinch-hitter Alexander Canario and catcher Henry Davis both struckout.
Left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson came in relief for the Pirates in the eighth inning, but would walk Rocchio, gave up a single to Kwan and walked Jones with one out.
Ramírez would hit a fly ball to Canario in center field and his ensuing throw after the catch was poor, resulting in Rocchio scoring and making it a 3-0 game.
Right-handed pitcher David Bednar made his first appearance for the Pirates in the ninth inning since March 30.
He had two runners reach base safely, but would make back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the inning with no runs allowed.
Valdez opened the bottom of the ninth inning with a big hit to center field. He ran to third base and looked safe, but he injured his shoulder and Ramírez tagged him out.
He looked like he asked for time following that injury to the shoulder, but the umpire crew didn't give him time and confirmed the call after the review.
The Pirates will try to avoid the sweep against the Guardians, as they close out the series on April 20. First pitch is set for 1:35 on Easter.
