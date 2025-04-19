Pirates Start New Designated Hitter vs. Guardians
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will start someone new at designated hitter in the second game vs. the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park.
Oneil Cruz takes over at designated hitter for the first time this season, as he has only played in center field when he's started.
He will stay on as the leadoff hitter for the Pirates, hitting home runs the past two games, the first Pirates player to do that since Andrew McCutchen did it against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on April 22-23, 2024.
Cruz has also hit home runs in three straight games, the first Pirates player since Connor Joe did so from May 11-14, 2024.
Jack Suwinski, who played in left field last game, will take over center field and hit eighth in the lineup. He struckout four times in his latest start and will hope to get some hits in this game.
Tommy Pham returns to left field with Suwinski moving to center field, and he will hit fifth for the Pirates.
Ke'Bryan Hayes comes back in at third base after sitting out last game and will hit third in the lineup.
Jared Triolo starts his second straight game, but will play shortstop instead of third base, with Isiah Kiner-Falefa sitting out. Triolo will also hit seventh in the lineup.
Henry Davis is back at catcher for his fifth start of the season, coming in for Joey Bart. He hits last for Pittsburgh.
Both Enmanuel Valdez and Adam Frazier stay at first base and second base, respectively, but Valdez moves up from fifth to fourth in the lineup and Frazier goes up from eighth in the lineup to sixth.
Star right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes makes his fourth start for the Pirates this season.
He is 2-1 this season, with a 2.96 ERA in 24.1 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts to three walks.
First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. and the Pirates will look to avoid a second straight loss.
Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup vs. the Cleveland Guardians
DH Oneil Cruz
RF Bryan Reynolds
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
1B Enmanuel Valdez
LF Tommy Pham
2B Adam Frazier
SS Jared Triolo
CF Jack Suwinski
C Henry Davis
