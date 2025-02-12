Recovery Timeline Revealed For New Pirates First Baseman
The Pittsburgh Pirates will have to wait a little bit to see their top offseason acquisition in action.
The Pirates announced that first baseman Spencer Horwitz underwent surgery for a chronic issue in his right wrist last week and won't make a full recovery for six to eight weeks. Pittsburgh acquired the left-handed hitting first baseman via trade with the Cleveland Guardians for right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz and left-handed pitching prospects Michael Kennedy and Joshua Hartle.
"Spencer Horwitz had a procedure to his right wrist last week to address chronic symptoms," the Pirates wrote on X. The procedure was performed by Dr. Thomas Graham. We anticipate a full recovery in approximately six-to-eight weeks."
With Horwitz not being expected to make a full recovery for six to eight weeks, his availability for Opening Day is in serious doubt. Pittsburgh opens the season on the road on March 27 against the Miami Marlins.
The left-handed hitting first baseman played in 97 games for the Toronto Blue Jays and batted .265/.357/.433 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs. He also spent a decent chunk of last season in Triple-A for Toronto and hit .335/.456/.514 with 4 home runs and 38 RBIs before getting called up and making his 2024 debut on June 8. Horwitz was traded by Toronto to the Guardians in a trade that netted them All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez before he was flipped to the Pirates.
Who steps up in Horwitz's absence will bear watching. Pirates manager Derek Shelton noted that All-Star left fielder Bryan Reynolds could see some work at first base this season, and Horwitz's injury could force him to see more time at the new position.
Improving the offense was the clear-cut top need for Pittsburgh in 2025. With Horwitz out of the picture for the time being and now some doubt over whether he'll be himself this year, the Pirates' season is already off to a rough start.
