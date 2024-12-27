Report: Red Sox Called Pirates About Pitcher Trade
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox have already made a pair of trades since the MLB trade deadline, but could an even bigger deal be in the works?
Boston Globe reporter Alex Speier reported that the Red Sox checked in with the Pirates on right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones at the Winter Meetings in Dallas. Boston ultimately ended up making a trade with the Chicago White Sox for left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet and signed former Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed starting pitcher Walker Buehler.
"The team simultaneously engaged in conversations with the representatives for free agents Nathan Eovaldi (who re-signed with the Rangers on a three-year, $75 million deal Tuesday night), Walker Buehler, and Nick Pivetta, as well as Pittsburgh, regarding righthander Jared Jones," Speier wrote.
The Pirates already made a deal with the Red Sox earlier this offseason when they traded right-handed pitcher Joe Vogatsky for utility player Enmanuel Valdez. They also agreed to a trade during the 2024 season when the Pirates acquired utility player Nick Yorke for right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester. Yorke is now the Pirates' No. 6 ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Noah Hiles and Andrew Destin were the first to report Pittsburgh was willing to listen to trade offers for Jones and fellow right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller. Even after trading Luis Ortiz to the Cleveland Guardians, it appears the Pirates could still be willing to listen. A potential trade for first baseman Triston Casas in a deal for Keller or Jones would have made sense for both sides, but Pittsburgh seemingly got its first baseman for the future when it acquired Spencer Horwitz in the deal for Ortiz.
Jones, 23, put together a solid rookie season, going 6-8 with a 4.14 ERA and struck out 132 batters over 121.2 innings pitched, though, an oblique injury cost him nearly two months of his season. The second half of Jones' 2024 season was hindered by a strained right lat that cost him nearly two months. Jones went 1-2 with a 5.87 ERA over 30.2 innings pitched and opposing hitters batted .269 against him.
It's no secret the Pirates need to improve their offense if they're going to compete in the National League Central. And if that means trading one of their most promising young starting pitchers, that appears to be a conversation they're still willing to have if a deal could address one of their biggest weaknesses heading into the 2025 season.
