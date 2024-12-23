Pirates' Andrew McCutchen Shares Hilarious Post After Re-Signing
What was long expected became a reality for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen.
The Pirates announced on X that they had re-signed McCutchen on Monday. MLB.com's Alex Stumpf reported that the deal between McCutchen and the Pirates is for one year for $5 million.
Not long after the news became official, McCutchen took to his X account and posted a hilarious gif in response to his re-signing with the franchise that drafted him in the first round of the 2005 MLB Draft with the No. 11 overall pick.
No player has meant more to the Pirates in the 21st century than McCutchen. Over his 11-year career in Pittsburgh, the Pirates legend has amassed a 42.7 Wins Above Replacement and has batted .284/.375/.475 with 235 home runs and 818 RBIs. McCutchen ranks among the franchise's all-time great players, ranking in the top 10 in Wins Above Replacement, games played, at-bats, home runs, RBIs, hits, doubles and total bases.
McCutchen, 38, is also a former MVP, five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger, Gold Glove winner, and winner of the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award in 2015. He won the MVP in 2013 after posting an MLB-leading 7.8 WAR and batted .317/.404/.508 with 21 home runs and 84 RBIs. McCutchen also finished third in MVP voting in 2012 and 2014 and was fifth in 2015.
Despite being on the back nine of his career, McCutchen remained one of the Pirates' most productive hitters last season. The former center fielder turned designated hitter posted a .232/.328/.411 slash line with 20 home runs and 50 RBIs. McCutchen's 20 home runs were his most since 2021.
McCutchen has also played for the San Francisco Giants (2018), New York Yankees (2018), Philadelphia Phillies (2019-2021) and Milwaukee Brewers (2022) before he returned to the Pirates in 2023.
